Atlanta City Games 2024: First List of Confirmed Elite Athletes ft Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway 

The Atlanta City Games 2024 will kickstart on May 18, 2024, at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta. As the outdoor season has just started after an incredible indoor season this year, fans await great lineups and performances from athletes as the Paris Olympic games are just around the corner.

Noah Lyles had a great indoor season this year after winning the 60m at the USATF Indoors and New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, while clinching silver in the 60m event at the World Indoor Championships. Lyles began his outdoor season at the Florida Relays. However, the American track and field star had a disappointing start as he could not complete the race at the event.

With athletes eyeing a strong outdoor season as the Olympic trials approach, subsidiary meets become a pivotal point for them to build up race tactics as well as experience the pressure before races. The Atlanta City Games 2024 will feature some of the best track and field athletes in America.

The event recently announced the first list of prominent elite athletes who have confirmed their participation at the event. The athletes who will be participating in the event are as follows:

1) Noah Lyles - The defending World Champion would compete in the 150m at the event. After clinching the title last year, Lyles clocked the third faster time ever recorded in the 150m. The race would be a treat for fans as the 150m is not commonly conducted in track and field meets.

2) Grant Holloway - The World Indoor Champion will be defending his title at the event this year.

3) Anna Hall - The American athlete would be making a comeback after an injury. She will participate in the 100m hurdles and long jump.

Noah Lyles to compete at Tom Jones Memorial

Noah Lyles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships

Noah Lyles is scheduled to compete at the Tom Jones Memorial, which will take place from April 12, 2024 to April 13, 2024 at University of Florida's Percy Beard Track in Gainesville. The American will participate in the 100m dash event representing Adidas.

Noah Lyles made his outdoor debut at the Florida Relays, which also took place in Gainesville. The 26-year-old was part of the USA Red team in the 4x100m relay event. Lyles was supposed to run the final leg but he could not take the baton from teammate Kendal Williams on time and thus, was unable to finish the race.

The American will be appearing in his second Olympic games in Paris if he manages to qualify for the coveted event.

