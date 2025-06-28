ATX Sprint Classic 2025 Results: Tyreek Hill beats Noah Lyles' brother Josephus Lyles, Gabby Thomas misses top spot

The 2025 ATX Sprint Classic saw remarkable performances from many notable track and field athletes on June 28 in Georgetown, Texas. Favour Ofili, Gabby Thomas, Bianca Stubler, Kayla White, Ibrahim Fuseini, Bailey Lear and Bryce Deadmon were among the top performers who impressed at the Saturday event.
In the women's 100m, Gabby Thomas, competing in a non-regular event, missed out on the top spot despite clocking a 10.95s (wind-assisted). The race was won by Favour Ofili, who clocked 10.78s, while Kayla White took third with 10.97s. Later, White returned for the 200m, but Jadyn Mays edged her out with a narrow victory, clocking 22.52s to win by just 0.01s.
Gabby Thomas' training partner, Bianca Stubler, also made an impression at the ATX Sprint Classic by winning the 400m hurdles with a 55.92s. She also achieved a fourth-place finish in the women's 400m (53.64s), won by Bailey Lear with a personal best of 50.50s.
Meanwhile, in one of the most anticipated races for NFL viewers, Tyreek Hill finished ahead of Noah Lyles' brother, Josephus Lyles, in the preliminaries (Heat 2) of the 100m. Hill recorded a 10.10s, while Josephus clocked 10.25s, both wind-assisted. However, three other runners finished ahead of Hill in the same heat - Lawrence Johnson (10.00s), David Foster (10.08s), and Javonte Harding (10.09s).
Although Hill qualified for the 100m final, he scratched from the race. East Texas A&M junior Ibrahim Fuseini went on to win the final with a wind-aided 9.85s and also claimed the 200m title with a 20.15s.
With that, let's take a look at the complete results for the 2025 ATX Sprint Classic -
Women's Results at 2025 ATX Sprint Classic
100m
- Favour Ofili – 10.78s
- Gabby Thomas – 10.95s
- Kayla White – 10.97s
200m
- Jadyn Mays – 22.52s
- Kayla White – 22.53s
- Tamara Clark – 22.71s
100m Hurdles
- Christina Clemons – 12.49s
- Destiny Huven – 12.68s
- Alexandra Webster – 12.70s
400m
- Bailey Lear – 50.50s
- Alanah Yukich – 52.37s
- Jessica Wright – 53.10s
- Bianca Stubler – 53.64s
400m Hurdles
- Bianca Stubler – 55.92s
- Ashley Tinashe Miller – 56.03s
- Milan Young – 57.87s
Men's Results at 2025 ATX Sprint Classic
100m
- Ibrahim Fuseini – 9.85s
- David Foster – 9.95s
- Dapriest Hogans – 9.95s
200m
- Ibrahim Fuseini – 20.15s
- Javonte Harding – 20.23s
- Quoi Ellis – 20.57s
- Josephus Lyles – 20.59s
110m Hurdles
- Connor Schulman – 13.52s
- DeVontae Ford – 13.64s
- Mayowa Osunsami – 14.14s
400m
- Bryce Deadmon – 44.67s
- Elija Godwin – 45.45s
- Willington Wright – 45.96s
400m Hurdles
- James Smith II – 49.63s
- Aldrich Bailey – 49.98s
- Sean Burrell – 50.17s