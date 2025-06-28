ATX Sprint Classic 2025 Results: Tyreek Hill beats Noah Lyles' brother Josephus Lyles, Gabby Thomas misses top spot

The 2025 ATX Sprint Classic saw remarkable performances from many notable track and field athletes on June 28 in Georgetown, Texas. Favour Ofili, Gabby Thomas, Bianca Stubler, Kayla White, Ibrahim Fuseini, Bailey Lear and Bryce Deadmon were among the top performers who impressed at the Saturday event.

In the women's 100m, Gabby Thomas, competing in a non-regular event, missed out on the top spot despite clocking a 10.95s (wind-assisted). The race was won by Favour Ofili, who clocked 10.78s, while Kayla White took third with 10.97s. Later, White returned for the 200m, but Jadyn Mays edged her out with a narrow victory, clocking 22.52s to win by just 0.01s.

Gabby Thomas' training partner, Bianca Stubler, also made an impression at the ATX Sprint Classic by winning the 400m hurdles with a 55.92s. She also achieved a fourth-place finish in the women's 400m (53.64s), won by Bailey Lear with a personal best of 50.50s.

Meanwhile, in one of the most anticipated races for NFL viewers, Tyreek Hill finished ahead of Noah Lyles' brother, Josephus Lyles, in the preliminaries (Heat 2) of the 100m. Hill recorded a 10.10s, while Josephus clocked 10.25s, both wind-assisted. However, three other runners finished ahead of Hill in the same heat - Lawrence Johnson (10.00s), David Foster (10.08s), and Javonte Harding (10.09s).

Although Hill qualified for the 100m final, he scratched from the race. East Texas A&M junior Ibrahim Fuseini went on to win the final with a wind-aided 9.85s and also claimed the 200m title with a 20.15s.

With that, let's take a look at the complete results for the 2025 ATX Sprint Classic -

Women's Results at 2025 ATX Sprint Classic

100m

Favour Ofili – 10.78s Gabby Thomas – 10.95s Kayla White – 10.97s

200m

Jadyn Mays – 22.52s Kayla White – 22.53s Tamara Clark – 22.71s

100m Hurdles

Christina Clemons – 12.49s Destiny Huven – 12.68s Alexandra Webster – 12.70s

400m

Bailey Lear – 50.50s Alanah Yukich – 52.37s Jessica Wright – 53.10s Bianca Stubler – 53.64s

400m Hurdles

Bianca Stubler – 55.92s Ashley Tinashe Miller – 56.03s Milan Young – 57.87s

Men's Results at 2025 ATX Sprint Classic

100m

Ibrahim Fuseini – 9.85s David Foster – 9.95s Dapriest Hogans – 9.95s

200m

Ibrahim Fuseini – 20.15s Javonte Harding – 20.23s Quoi Ellis – 20.57s Josephus Lyles – 20.59s

110m Hurdles

Connor Schulman – 13.52s DeVontae Ford – 13.64s Mayowa Osunsami – 14.14s

400m

Bryce Deadmon – 44.67s Elija Godwin – 45.45s Willington Wright – 45.96s

400m Hurdles

James Smith II – 49.63s Aldrich Bailey – 49.98s Sean Burrell – 50.17s

