  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • ATX Sprint Classic 2025 Results: Tyreek Hill beats Noah Lyles' brother Josephus Lyles, Gabby Thomas misses top spot

ATX Sprint Classic 2025 Results: Tyreek Hill beats Noah Lyles' brother Josephus Lyles, Gabby Thomas misses top spot

By Abhiruchi Rout
Published Jun 28, 2025 19:36 GMT
Gabby Thomas (L) and Tyreek Hill (R) competed at the ATX Sprint Classic 2025. PHOTO: Both from Getty
Gabby Thomas (L) and Tyreek Hill (R) competed at the ATX Sprint Classic 2025. PHOTO: Both from Getty

The 2025 ATX Sprint Classic saw remarkable performances from many notable track and field athletes on June 28 in Georgetown, Texas. Favour Ofili, Gabby Thomas, Bianca Stubler, Kayla White, Ibrahim Fuseini, Bailey Lear and Bryce Deadmon were among the top performers who impressed at the Saturday event.

Ad

In the women's 100m, Gabby Thomas, competing in a non-regular event, missed out on the top spot despite clocking a 10.95s (wind-assisted). The race was won by Favour Ofili, who clocked 10.78s, while Kayla White took third with 10.97s. Later, White returned for the 200m, but Jadyn Mays edged her out with a narrow victory, clocking 22.52s to win by just 0.01s.

Gabby Thomas' training partner, Bianca Stubler, also made an impression at the ATX Sprint Classic by winning the 400m hurdles with a 55.92s. She also achieved a fourth-place finish in the women's 400m (53.64s), won by Bailey Lear with a personal best of 50.50s.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, in one of the most anticipated races for NFL viewers, Tyreek Hill finished ahead of Noah Lyles' brother, Josephus Lyles, in the preliminaries (Heat 2) of the 100m. Hill recorded a 10.10s, while Josephus clocked 10.25s, both wind-assisted. However, three other runners finished ahead of Hill in the same heat - Lawrence Johnson (10.00s), David Foster (10.08s), and Javonte Harding (10.09s).

Although Hill qualified for the 100m final, he scratched from the race. East Texas A&M junior Ibrahim Fuseini went on to win the final with a wind-aided 9.85s and also claimed the 200m title with a 20.15s.

Ad

With that, let's take a look at the complete results for the 2025 ATX Sprint Classic -

Women's Results at 2025 ATX Sprint Classic

100m

  1. Favour Ofili – 10.78s
  2. Gabby Thomas – 10.95s
  3. Kayla White – 10.97s

200m

  1. Jadyn Mays – 22.52s
  2. Kayla White – 22.53s
  3. Tamara Clark – 22.71s

100m Hurdles

  1. Christina Clemons – 12.49s
  2. Destiny Huven – 12.68s
  3. Alexandra Webster – 12.70s

400m

  1. Bailey Lear – 50.50s
  2. Alanah Yukich – 52.37s
  3. Jessica Wright – 53.10s
  4. Bianca Stubler – 53.64s

400m Hurdles

  1. Bianca Stubler – 55.92s
  2. Ashley Tinashe Miller – 56.03s
  3. Milan Young – 57.87s
Ad

Men's Results at 2025 ATX Sprint Classic

100m

  1. Ibrahim Fuseini – 9.85s
  2. David Foster – 9.95s
  3. Dapriest Hogans – 9.95s

200m

  1. Ibrahim Fuseini – 20.15s
  2. Javonte Harding – 20.23s
  3. Quoi Ellis – 20.57s
  4. Josephus Lyles – 20.59s

110m Hurdles

  1. Connor Schulman – 13.52s
  2. DeVontae Ford – 13.64s
  3. Mayowa Osunsami – 14.14s

400m

  1. Bryce Deadmon – 44.67s
  2. Elija Godwin – 45.45s
  3. Willington Wright – 45.96s

400m Hurdles

  1. James Smith II – 49.63s
  2. Aldrich Bailey – 49.98s
  3. Sean Burrell – 50.17s
About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications