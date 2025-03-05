"Aw cuteeee" - Ex-Louisville Volleyball player Anna DeBeer, Elena Scott, and others react to Nayelis Cabello's recent pictures 

Anna DeBeer and Elena Scoot recently reacted to Louisville volleyball player Nayelis Cabello's series of photos on social media. The photos feature some of her new and old friends.

Cabello's career highlights include an ACC Freshman of the Year award as well as AVCA South Region Freshman of the Year honor. She was named ACC Freshman of the Week six times. As one of two setters, she played in all 36 matches. She led her team with 716 assists and contributed 10 kills, 23 blocks, and 22 service aces.

Cabello shared the photos on Instagram on March 4, 2025, along with a caption:

"I spy some new and old friends;)"

Several athletes commented on Nayelis Cabello's photos.

Ann DeBeer shared a two-word reaction:

"Aw cuteeee"

Elena Scoot added:

"🥰🥰🥰"

Here's a closer look at other comments:

Payton Petersen:

"don’t know what I would do without you 🥺❤️"

Chloe Chicoine

"Oh hey 🥰🥰🥰"

Kamden Schrand:

"HIIII😍😍😍😍 ILY"

Screenshot of athletes' comment/ Source: Instagram/ @nayelis_cabello

In December 2024, Anna DeBeer reflected on her Louisville volleyball career before graduating.

Anna DeBeer reflects on five years with Louisville Volleyball

Anna DeBeer (#14) at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

During the 2024 NCAA Volleyball Championship finals, Anna DeBeer sprained her ankle. Therefore, she had to sit on the bench. During the post-game interview versus the Pittsburgh Panthers, DeBeer expressed her emotions after missing the crucial game day. She shared about how difficult it was to sit on the bench.

The former Louisville player also reflected on her five-year NCAA career with Louisville, saying:

"It's been the best five years of my life, genuinely. I've had the hardest times. I've had the best times, and really it's what makes it special is the people, and there's no better team, no better team culture, no better coaching staff in the country. And I truly believe that, and that's what made my career so special." (5:12 onwards)

Anna DeBeer earned CSC Academic All-America Team Member of the Year, NCAA Tournament Louisville Region Most outstanding player, All-ACC First Team, AVCA All-South Region Team, and AVCA All-America Second Team honors. She led her team with 408 kills, a .290 hitting percentage, 30 aces, 292 digs, and 57 blocks. She ranked seventh in program history with 1,493 career skilss and 12th with 1,082 digs.

In addition, DeBeer recorded 12 double-doubles, including performances against Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Florida State. She had double digit kills in 26 of 35 matches and was second overall pick in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Draft by Indy Ignite.

