"Bad sign for everyone else"; "Like a cheetah" - Fans react to Noah Lyles' victory in Olympic season's 200m debut

Fans reacted to Noah Lyles securing a substantial victory at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix held on Sunday, June 8, 2024, at the Icahn Stadium in New York City. Lyles competed in his first 200m in the Olympic season on Randalls Island.

Lyles dominated the lineup with a striking time of 19.77 seconds to secure victory in his 200m season-opener. He defeated Joseph Fahnbulleh and his brother Josephus Lyles, who clocked 20.15 and 20.51 seconds, respectively.

Fans, who were amazed by Lyles' yet another stunning feat, were quick to praise the sprinter on social media as one of them wrote,

"That run was a bad sign for everyone else."

Another fan expressed their astonishment at the race and wrote:

"This was smoking. Heated competition."

One of the fans compared the three-peat world champion to a Cheetah.

"Looking like a cheetah out there," the fan wrote.

Showing confidence in Lyles' ability to earn a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, a fan asked,

"Question is who will get the silver at the Olympics?"

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"He's just warming up folks." a fan wrote.

"Just give him the medal already, he will be very hard to beat," one of the fans suggested.

"We're going to peak at the Olympics" - Noah Lyles asserts confidence in displaying stellar performances at the 2024 Paris Games

Noah Lyles of the United States looks on after winning the men's 200m during the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium on June 09, 2024, in New York City.

Noah Lyles showed confidence in his ability to execute remarkable performances going ahead into the Trials and the 2024 Paris Olympics. The American sprinter secured a gold medal in the 200m at the 2023 World Championships after clocking a stunning time of 19.52 seconds.

During an interview with the Track World News, following his recent feat, Lyles asserted confidence in improving his performance, assuring his fans of his peak performance at the Olympics.

"To be honest it's a situation where we're going to peak at the Olympics. But the momentum we built up going into the USA is going to be so strong. That it's going to look like a peak so we haven't peaked but I'd say we're about 90% there."

Noah Lyles will be seen competing at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials scheduled to be held from June 21 to 30 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.