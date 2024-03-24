Barkley Marathon 2024 Results: Jasmin Paris becomes first woman to finish the race; Ukrainian-Canadian Ihor Verys clocks fastest time

This year's Barkley Marathon concluded on March 22, 2024. Jasmin Paris scripted history becoming the first-ever women’s finisher in the history of the ultramarathon by finishing all five loops.

The British runner finished the race 99 seconds before the 60-hour cut-off time as she clocked 59:58:21. Meanwhile, Ihor Verys was the first to complete the race in the 2024 edition with a time of 58:44:59.

A total of 40 runners participated in the Barkley Marathon 2024 which took place at the Frozen Head State Park in Tennessee, as they aimed to complete the race within 60 hours (2.5 days). However, only five runners could manage to cross the finish line of the race. Last year's champion Aurelien Sanchez was not one of them as he quit on the third loop.

John Kelly was the second athlete to move past the finish line as he completed the race in 59:15:38. This was his third completion out of the seven attempts he made in the Barkley Marathon. In 2017, he became the fifteenth athlete to cross the line of the ultramarathon.

Jared Campbell of Utah was the next person to reach the finish line with a time of 59:30:32. This marked the fourth finish of Campbell in the ultramarathon trail race which made him the runner with most finishes in the event’s history. New Zealand’s Greig Hamilton became the fourth person to arrive at the finish line as he registered a time of 59:38:42.

With 5 runners completing the race in the 2024 edition, the ultramarathon recorded the most number of finishers, surpassing the previous record of 3, first established in 2012 and tied in 2023. Another record was set as 7 runners began the fifth loop.

While Paris’s finish at the event makes the 40-year-old the female course record holder, Brett Maune holds the course record in the men’s category which he achieved in the 2012 edition with a sensational time of 52:03:08.

It is worth noting that before the commencement of this edition’s race, the ultramarathon had only 17 finishers. Established in 1986, the ultramarathon is typically held in March or early April on an annual basis.

Barkley Marathon 2024: Complete results of the ultra-marathon trail race

Here are the complete results of the Barkley Marathon 2024 -

Ihor Verys (58:44:59) John Kelly (59:15:38) Jared Campbell (59:30:32) Greig Hamilton (59:38:42) Jasmin Paris (59:58:21)