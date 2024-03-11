Tara Davis-Woodhall shares glimpses of attending Lululemon ultramarathon in light of International Women's Day with husband Hunter Woodhall

World Indoor Champion Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband Hunter Woodhall, a three-time Paralympic medalist, recently cheered for the ultramarathon runners who participated in Lululemon’s FURTHER project.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Lululemon has launched the FURTHER project which is a six-day ultramarathon starting from March 6, 2024, where 10 runners - Montana Farrah-Seaton, Stef Flippin, Camille Herron, Kayla Jeter, Xiaomeng Jia, Y. Kang, Vriko Kwok, Mirna Valerio, Devon Yanko, and Leah Yingling will be running with one motto, i.e., "go as far as possible."

After the completion of five days of the six-day marathon, Camille Herron established four new World bests, including a three-day global best with 342.091 miles, crossed 300 miles at 59:54:28, 500K at 62:50:17, and 400 miles at 88:34:26.

Just like the ultramarathon runners, Tara and Hunter too have been ambassadors of Lululemon, the Canadian-American multinational athletic apparel company, since 2022. They came to support the runners, bringing a placard “LETS GO FURTHER” to the venue.

Hunter Woodhall shared multiple images of the couple, rooting for the athletes, on his Instagram handle, which was later reshared by Tara, and captioned as:

“It’s a family affair ♾️”

Tara had always been interested in being a part of Lululemon, even when they didn’t have any athlete representatives. In an interview with PEOPLE, Hunter revealed that a few years ago when Tara was attending college, people used to question her:

“Who do you want to go pro with?”

To which, she responded:

“I really want to sign with Lululemon”

Hunter also added:

"At the time, Lululemon didn't really have ambassadors or athletes like they do today, so it seemed a little bit out of the realm of possibility."

Tara even mentioned how Lululemon treated her and Hunter when they became a part of the team and highlighted how they are different as a company, stating:

“They brought in the team in charge of inclusion and diversity within the company, and one of the first things they did was ask us, 'How can we make sure that we are sharing your story in an authentic way? How can we make sure that you feel represented, that you're a part of this partnership and this family?'”

Tara Davis-Woodhall is a Youth World Champion

Tara Davis-Woodhall at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tara Davis-Woodhall is a former youth world champion, winning the gold medal at the girls’ long jump event in 2015 with a best-effort performance of 6.41m. She registered a then personal best at the World Youth Championships in Athletics in 2015. Sweden’s Kaiza Karlén and Maja Bedrac from Slovenia collected the silver and bronze medals, with a personal best of 6.24 and 6.22, respectively.

In addition, Tara Davis-Woodhall is a three-time Pan American Junior Championships medalist, with two golds in the 4×100 m relay and long jump, and silver in the 100 m hurdles.