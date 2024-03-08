American track and field stars Noah Lyles and Ryan Crouser name their mother as their female heroes on the occasion of International Women's Day while long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall named her grandmother.

International Women's Day is celebrated each year on the 8th of March, and on this year's occasion, World Athletics decided to ask the track and field stars about their female heroes at the World Indoor Athletics Championships. Noah Lyles, who won the 60m silver in Glasgow, named his mother as his female hero.

Noah Lyles expressed gratitude to his mother for being a supporting role in his career. He told World Athletics:

"Definitely my mom. She's just been that supporting role for me and my career and you know she helped me get to where I am today."

Alongside Lyles, Shot Put Olympic Champion Ryan Crouser also named his mother as the female hero:

"My Mom for me. She's done so much and asks for nothing."

The 3x World Champion credited his mother for playing a key role in his career. He also expressed his happiness after winning the Indoor World title in front of her in Glasgow:

"She's here tonight. So I'm so glad that she made the trip across the pond and yeah, she's been a key cornerstone of my entire athletic career. So I owe her so much."

Tara Davis-Woodhall chooses Grandmother as her female hero

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Tara Davis-Woodhall

Tara Davis-Woodhall, who won the gold medal at the Indoor World Championships alongside Silver from Noah Lyles, named her grandmother as the female role model. She said:

"It's a little cliche. But it's my grandma. She's come from a long long way of working up to the top and now she owns her own business. She's retired now and she's just like an outstanding woman. She just gets me to the core."

At last year's World Championships, Woodhall fell short of the gold and had to settle for silver in the long jump finals in Budapest. However, she got her redemption in Glasgow on Sunday. The 24-year-old expressed happiness in an interview with CBS, saying:

"I was thinking holy crap I won. Just to perfectly execute what I wanted to do, that's when the emotions got to me, like all that hard work definitely pays off."

Other stars who revealed their female heroes included Canadian athlete Sara Mitton (Mother, Coach), Ukrainian Olympic Medalist Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Coach), and World Champion Like Klaver (Grandmother).