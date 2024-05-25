Bayshore Marathon 2024 Results: Zachery Ripley and Emma Kertesz win men's and women's titles

The 42nd edition of the Bayshore Marathon was held with full pomp and splendor on May 25, 2024. It featured numerous high-profile marathon runners from around the world who came to compete in various events of the annual event.

The 2024 edition of the Bayshore Marathon saw Zachery Ripley, a Rockford native top the charts in the men's marathon finishes with a chip time of 2:19:22. He was followed by Luke Hickman from Mentor and Adam Sawicki from Gross LLe with run times of 2:23:10 and 2:29:00, respectively.

Emman Kertesz, a Boulder native topped the women's marathon finish charts of the 2024 edition of the Bayshore Marathons with a chip time of 2:37:34. Katie Swor from Wyandotte and Jessica Rockafellow from Grand Blanc followed suit with chip times of 2:50:12 and 2:53:41, respectively.

Luke Venhuizen from Traverse City won the 10K race of the Bayshore Marathon with a run time of 31:10.

Bayshore Marathon 2024: Complete results of the event

Marathon event 2024

Here are the complete top ten finishes from the various events of the 2924 edition of the Bayshore Marathons:

Marathon Men's Finishes:

1. Zachery Ripley, Rockford- 2:19:22

2. Luke Hickman, Mentor- 2:23:10

3. Adam Sawicki, Grosse IIe- 2:29:00

4. Austen Hughes, Broomfield- 2:29:43

5. Matt McSween, Grand Rapids- 2:31:13

6. Zach Duval, Goodrich- 2:34:06

7. Tom Clifford, Wilmington- 2:34:55

8. Nate Bussiere, Midland- 2:37:32

9. Derek Hanning, Boyne City- 2:37:34

10. Andrew Mangiapane, Petoskey- 2:38:10

Marathon Women's Finishes:

1. Emma Kertesz, Boulder- 2:37:34

2. Katie Swor, Wyandotte- 2:50:12

3. Jessica Rockafellow, Grand Blanc- 2:53:41

4. Sophia Afridi, Perrysburg- 2:25:40

5. Luciana Bartholomew, Aledo- 2:55:55

6. Danielle Schoenthaler, Denver- 2:59:04

7. Sara Pitt, Comstock Park- 2:59:54

8. Allison Vanoosten, Kalamazoo- 3:02:21

9. Rebekah Nobel, Wyoming- 3:02:21

10. Hannah Keaffaber, Plymouth- 3:05:07

10K Run Top Ten Finishes:

1. Luke Venhuizen, Traverse City- 31:10

2. Austin Remick, Rochester Hills- 32:31

3. Frank Cardy, Crystal Lake- 33:24

4. Leo Swager, Traverse City- 35:34

5. Erika Fluehr, Atlantic Highlands- 36:01

6. Jacob Schenten, West Lafayette- 36:03

7. Matthew Rosolowski, Chelsea- 36:15

8. Wyatt Pugh, Lake Ann- 36:21

9. Skyler Frisbie, Hastings- 36:24

10. Allison Lunau, Troy- 36:26

Half Marathon Top Ten Finishes:

1. Zac Truman, Birmingham- 1:06:23

2. Thomas Windle, Plymouth- 1:09:11

3. David Evans, Ann Arbor- 1:09:50

4. Drew Seabase, Traverse City- 1:10:12

5. Maximillian Hoffman, Columbus- 1:10:44

6. Damon King, Chicago- 1:11:55

7. Ryan Jaskiewicz, La Grange Park- 1:11:58

8. Samuel Selley, Ann Arbor- 1:12;17

9. Scott Downward, De Pere- 1:12:44

10. Joseph Darda, East Lansing- 1:13:11