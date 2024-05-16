The American track and field star Trayvon Bromell faced a setback right before the Olympic trials while competing at the Meeting Citta di Savona in Italy. Bromell ended up with an injury at his second meet of the year. He opened the season in Jacksonville on April 27. The 2016 World Indoor 60-meter champion opened up about the same.

Trayvon Bromell was competing in the 100m at the meet in Italy. He pulled up to the finals after scoring a 10.34 in the heats. However, in the finals, he finished the race in the fifth position and clocked a timing of 10.87. Bromell was left behind by the other competitors because of an injury.

Bromell was seen holding his thigh at the end of the 100m. It looked like the athlete sustained a muscle cramp. He is no stranger to injuries; he faced a setback during the 2016 Olympics trials as well after sustaining a sprain in his Achilles Tendon.

Again, Bromell has fallen into the lap of almost a similar situation before the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, the athlete has not lost hope and has opened up about the incident on his Instagram story.

He wrote,

"Never question the things that happen, because it all happens for a reason. Been down this road before. We pick up and move."

Keeping his faith in God, Bromell stated,

"All praise to the most high God!"

Trayvon Bromell on his injury

A brief look at Trayvon Bromell's injuries

Trayvon Bromell has faced multiple serious injuries in his track and field career. One of the prominent injuries of Bromell was during the 2016 Rio Olympics trials. Even after suffering from an injury, Bromell did not give up and ran for his team in the 4x100 meter relay race. After the end of the event, he was seen lying on the floor clutching his foot.

Bromell was heading back to his home before this event for surgery, however, he did not leave claiming that the injury wasn't that urgent. He also expressed,

"I couldn't just give up on my guys."

Bromell has faced multiple other injuries in his career and has undergone various surgeries. He underwent surgery on his left and right knees after they were broken. He also sustained a hip injury.

Not only these, his right forearm has been fractured before and in 2017 he got his bone spur removed and along with it he got surgery for his tendon as well.