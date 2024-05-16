What happened to two-time Olympian Trayvon Bromell at the Meeting Città di Savona in Italy? Everything about the incident

US Olympian Trayvon Bromell held his thigh toward the end of the 100m dash at the Meeting Città di Savona, making it look like he got a muscle cramp. The event was his second meet of the year building up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Trayvon Bromell, 28, is a two-time Olympian and has made waves in the 100m especially. From the 2015 and 2022 World Championships, Bromell walked home with a 100m bronze. However, he also unlocked his skills in the 60m by claiming the title at the 2016 World Indoor Championships.

As a junior track athlete, he was the first to go sub-10 in the 100m. His time of 9.97s was considered the junior world record. Another 100m title came from the 2022 Diamond League. In 2016, he started the Rio Olympics year with a strong mission of besting track great Usain Bolt.

But a grade one Achilles tendon sprain almost pulled him out of the Rio Olympics roster. Despite functioning with health trouble, Trayvon Bromell competed at the US Olympic trials and secured his name in the 100m final roster. But he finished eighth at the Rio finals in 10.06s and was in utter pain after running the anchor leg of the 4x100m relay.

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, his life seemed to have come to a full circle since he faced a roadblock once again, at the Meeting Città di Savona in Italy. The founder of Citius Mag, Chris Chavez announced the news on his X handle, therefore hoping his 100m pull out be a result of a "muscle cramp in overcast conditions."

At the East Coast Relays event in Jacksonville on April 27, Trayvon Bromell clocked 10.14s in the 100m to open up his Olympic season.

Trayvon Bromell underwent surgery on a bone spur in 2023

Trayvon Bromell competed at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships and finished sixth in the 100m. During the final race, he sustained a bone spur injury on his right foot.

He shared with CITIUS Mag that he mistook his bone spur for an Achilles injury at the 2023 Clemson Meet, where he struggled to touch the finish line smoothly.

"I pushed out the blocks I felt some pain we try to control it but it's 2016 all over again. I mean I probably was gonna say this on social media I'll probably move on from the surgery again after the day I think I'm gonna shut the rest of the season down and go up under surgery and hopefully get this thing on the way so I can make the Olympic team next year."