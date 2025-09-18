"Been the ultimate goal of my career"- Amid suspension, Fred Kerley makes feelings clear on joining Enhanced Games and pursuing World record dreams

Fred Kerley made a major announcement about his decision to join the enhanced games amid his suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit. The American athlete was provisionally suspended by the AIU for whereabouts failure in August 2025.

Ad

A week before the USATF Nationals, Fred Kerley announced his decision to withdraw from the event and conclude his 2025 track season. As the World Athletics Championships 2025 were underway, Kerley shared that he will be competing in the enhanced games.

The enhanced games are slated to kick off with their first edition in 2026 in Las Vegas. The event allows athletes to take performance-enhancing drugs that have been banned by the anti-doping bodies under medical supervision. Moreover, it is reported that a bonus of $1 million will be offered for breaking the 100m world record.

Ad

Trending

Kerley spoke about his decision to compete at the enhanced games and shared that he wanted to dedicate his entire energy towards pushing his limits and breaking the world record. The American athlete expressed his desire to pursue the biggest goal of his career, which is to break the world record and work towards becoming the fastest man in the world.

"I'm looking forward to this new chapter and competing at the Enhanced Games. The World Record has always been the ultimate goal of my career. This now gives me the opportunity to dedicate all my energy to pushing my limits and becoming the fastest human to ever live," he said.

Ad

Fred Kerley opens up about his provisional suspension

Fred Kerley competes in Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 - Source: Getty

Fred Kerley's provisional suspension sent shock waves through the track community, and fans expressed their opinions on social media. The American athlete shared a detailed note on his social media handle about his suspension and shared that he had notified the AIU that he intended to contest the allegation that he violated the anti-doping rules related to whereabouts failures.

Ad

According to Kerley, the doping control officer was not reasonable under the circumstances to locate him.

"Fred Kerley has already notified the AIU that he intends to contest the allegation that he has violated the anti-doping rules related to whereabouts failures, as he strongly believes that one or more of his alleged missed tests should be set aside either because he was not negligent or because the Doping Control Officer did not do what was reasonable under the circumstances to locate him at his designated location," read the statement.

Furthermore, Kerley shared that he would not be commenting on the matter anymore and looked forward to presenting his case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More