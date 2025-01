The Belgrade Indoor Meeting, the second World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold event of the 2025 season, concluded on January 29 at the Banjica Athletic Hall in Serbia. The athletes displayed remarkable performances across multiple events, including the 60m, 60m hurdles, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, long jump, shot put, high jump, and other disciplines held in various men's and women's categories.

Sweden’s Thobias Montler scripted a huge upset as he beat two-time Olympic gold medalist Miltiadis Tentoglou at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting in the long jump event with an 8.23m effort. Tentoglou finished fourth with a best jump of 8.05m from all his six attempts.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 60m, the third-fastest 60m runner of all time, Ronnie Baker, shattered the meet record with a sensational 6.53s run to claim victory. In the women’s 60m, Italy’s Zaynab Dosso defeated Australia sprint sensation Torrie Lewis (7.14s) to win the event, clocking a 7.12s.

Women’s Results at 2025 Belgrade Indoor Meeting

National Triple Jump

Aleksandrija Mitrović (SRB) - 13.25m Natalija Dragojević (SRB) - 13.08m Teodora Boberić (SRB) - 13.04m

60m National

Tamara Radojičić (SRB) - 7.58s Zorica Ignjatović (SRB) - 7.61s Nataša Perović (SRB) - 7.64s

400m National

Minja Kopunović (SRB) - 55.93m Aleksandra Pešić (SRB) - 56.20m Lena Maletić (SRB) - 57.12m

60m

Zaynab Dosso (ITA) - 7.12s Torrie Lewis (AUS) - 7.14s Orlann Oliere Ombissa-Dzangue (FRA) - 7.20s

60m Hurdles

Nadine Visser (NED) - 7.86s Pia Skrzyszowska (POL) - 7.91s Sarah Lavin (IRL) - 7.97s

800m

Eloisa Coiro (ITA) - 2:01.98 mins Anita Horvat (SLO) - 2:02.03 mins Lore Hoffman (SUI) - 2:02.28 mins

3000m

Meseret Yeshaneh (ETH) - 8:56.32 mins Jana Van Lent (BEL) - 9:01.34 mins Marissa Damink (NED) - 9:10.31 mins

High Jump

Angelina Topić (SRB) - 1.92m Marija Vuković (MNE) - 1.90m Kateryna Tabashnyk (UKR) - 1.90m

Men’s Results at 2025 Belgrade Indoor Meeting

60m National

Aleksa Kijanović (SRB) - 6.83s Marko Radosavljević (SRB) - 6.93s Nikola Kovačević (SRB) - 6.94s

60m

Ronnie Baker (USA) - 6.53s Raphael Bouju (NED) - 6.56s (PB) Henrik Larsson (SWE) - 6.57s (.562)

400m

Attila Molnár (HUN) - 45.66s Patrik Simon Enyingi (HUN) - 46.27s Brian Faust (USA) - 46.36s

1500m

Anass Essayi (MAR) - 3:37.56 mins Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang (KEN) - 3:38.54 mins Louis Gilavert (FRA) - 3:38.93 mins

Shot Put

Roger Steen (USA) - 20.94m Andrei Rares Toader (ROU) - 20.85m Konrad Bukowiecki (POL) - 20.40m

Long Jump

Thobias Montler (SWE) - 8.23m Isaac Grimes (USA) - 8.13m Bozhidar Saraboyukov (BUL) - 8.06m Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE) - 8.05m

