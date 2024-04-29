Belgrade Marathon 2024 Results: Kenya’s Gilbert Chumba and Emmah Cheruto clinch men’s and women’s events

The Belgrade Marathon, one of the biggest sporting events in Serbia, took place on April 28, 2024. The event not only included elite marathon races but also half-marathon and 10K runs.

In the elite men’s race, Kenya’s Gilbert Kipleting Chumba won the event, clocking a time of 2:11.47. Despite being on a well-enough pace to shatter the course record of Japhet Kosgei set in 2006 in a time of 2:10:54, Chumba wasn’t able to break the meet record as his pace dropped in the final 2.5kms.

Kenya's Muge and Kipkogei clinched the second and third places in the elite race, finishing in 2:12.20 and 2:20.41, respectively.

The event's official Instagram page posted about the men's elite race in which Chumba crossed the line to emerge as the winner:

Meanwhile, Emmah Cheruto Ndiwa won the women’s elite race as she clocked a time of 2:31.31s, ahead of compatriot Vitalina Dzemayo who finished second with a 2:34.32, at the Belgrade Marathon 2024.

In the men’s half-marathon, Morocco’s Mohamed El Gauzani (1:05.25) clinched a top victory over Kenyan athletes Musau Wamba and Hilary Kimayo who came second and third, clocking times of 1:05:43 and 1:05:49.

The Belgrade Marathon shared a video on their Instagram handle featuring men's half-marathon athletes on the podium. In the video, the Moroccan athlete is seen congratulating the second and third-placed, Wamba and Kimayo, before heading towards the podium stage.

The women’s half-marathon witnessed a nail-biting contest as Kenya's Valentina Jebet and Teresa Omosa secured first and second places, respectively, with just a one-second difference between their times as Jebet clocked 1:15.11 and Omosa recorded 1:15.12.

A total of 13,000 runners took part in the Belgrade Marathon 2024, with 1,264 crossing the finish line. In addition to marathon, and half-marathon races, fun public and kids’ races were also conducted.

Elite men’s and women’s finishers at the Belgrade Marathon 2024

Here are the results for the men’s and women’s elite races.

Men

Gilbert Kipleting Chumba (Kenya) - 2:11.47 Gilbert Cheriot Muge (Kenya) - 2:12.20 Emmanuel Kipkogei (Kenya) - 2:20.41

Women

Emmah Cheruto Ndiwa (Kenya) - 2:31.31 Vitalina Dzemayo (Kenya) - 2:34.32 Tadese Bedada (Ethiopia) - 2:36.39

Half-marathon results at the Belgrade Marathon 2024

Here are the results for the men’s and women’s half-marathon races.

Men

Mohamed El Gauzani (Morocco) - 1:05.25 Musau Wamba (Kenya) - 1:05:43 Hilary Kimayo (Kenya) - 1:05:49

Women

Valentina Jebet (Kenya) - 1:15.11 Teresa Omosa (Kenya) - 1:15.12 Phyllis Kipkeiro (Kenya) - 1:17.21