  • "Best human ever"- Harper Murray, Merritt Beason and others react as Nebraska Director of Operations Lindsay Peterson chosen as Husker of the Month

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Mar 05, 2025 22:35 GMT
Merritt Beason and Harper Murray (Image via: Both Getty)
Several Nebraska players, such as Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and Merritt Beason, shared their reactions as Lindsay Peterson was selected as the Husker of the Month for March. Peterson is the current director of operations for the Nebraska Volleyball program.

Besides, Peterson also spent four years on the Huskers volleyball side between 1999-2002. She also won the NCAA Championships with the side in 2000 and had more than 1000 digs to her name after her playing time with the Huskers concluded.

For her immense contribution to the program, Peterson was selected as the Husker of the Month and was presented with a belt. The Nebraska Huskers' Instagram handle shared a glimpse of the ceremony.

"Very surprised, but I am also very honoured. I bleed Husker red and this program and this University mean a ton to me. I'm just excited and thankful to be a part of it and grateful and yeah I truly love coming to work everyday," Peterson was heard saying in the video.
Harper Murray reacted to the post and wrote a short comment to express her love for Peterson. She wrote:

"the best"
"The best human ever," wrote former Nebraska Cornshuskers captain Merritt Beason
Murray and Beason&#039;s comment (Image via: Nebraska Huskers&#039; Instagram)
Laney Choboy commented:

"love her "
"I love her," wrote Andi Jackson
Jackson and Choboy&#039;s comment (Image via: Nebraska Huskers&#039; Instagram)
Peterson was included in the Nebraska Volleyball coaching staff almost two decades ago, in 2006. She worked closely with former Huskers head coach John Cook and will now help new coach Dani Busboom Kelly in her duties.

Harper Murray shares her thoughts on the changing spectrum of volleyball

Harper Murray representing Nebraska Cornhuskers (Image via: Getty Images)
Harper Murray recently opened up about the changing scenario of the volleyball circuit. In an interview, Murray shared that several little things have changed in the game lately.

She also mentioned that the growth of professional leagues such as the LOVB and PVF have contributed significantly to this change and are the next major step in the sport. She said (via Hurrdat Sports, 54:05 onwards):

"I think the sport itself is changing like the dynamic of things, there's probably little things, I would say and you guys probably wouldn't know what I'm taking about. There are little things during games that are changing just the way you can play the game and the way things work, outside of that I think it's just the pro leagues, that's probably the next step," said Harper on the show.
During the interview, Harper Murray also said that she is unsure why there are several leagues in the sport rather than just one.

Edited by Rupesh Kumar
