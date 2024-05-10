"Between Sha’Carri Richardson and Angel Reese"; "Changin da game"- Fans react to the American's latest Sprite collaboration

Sha’Carri Richardson recently starred in the latest Sprite commercial ahead of the Paris Olympics. Her appearance in the advertisement amused many track and field fans who were impressed by her versatility both on and off the track.

Sha’Carri Richardson began the Olympic season differently after skipping the entire Indoor season and making her debut at the Xiamen Diamond League 2024. The World Champion athlete placed second in her season opener but had a positive opinion about improving as the season unfolds.

Richardson, being one of the most popular track and field athletes around the world, is chosen to be the face of brand campaigns for several conglomerates considering her wide reach and influence. Her brand campaigns with Nike and Beats Audio previously were very successful and widely discussed by fans on social media.

Her latest commercial with Sprite caught the eyes of fans and they took to social media to express their delight and opinion on seeing their favorite track star in a campaign by such a popular brand.

A fan compared the latest series of brand campaigns by Angel Reese and Sha’Carri Richardson.

"Between Sha’carri and Angel Reese.. they are going CRAZY right now," wrote a fan.

"Changin da game," wrote another fan.

"My fave is collecting all the endorsements I love it. I am so happy I never wavered in my support for her. Go get them!," chimed in another.

Here are some more fan reactions:

" This was sooooooo cute and I can’t get enough of the Sha’Carri revenge tour!," wrote a fan.

"Idk if any track star has ever been this big without a Olympic title. (That’s hate). But shouts to Carri!," tweeted a fan.

"My shorty done made it all the way to the top. I'm so happy to see this black queen winning again," chimed in another fan.

Sha’Carri Richardson's popular brand collaborations

Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot

Sha’Carri Richardson started to become popular as a college athlete at LSU. She signed a multi-million sponsorship deal with Nike after she let go of her NCAA collegiate eligibility to turn pro. The sponsorship deal with Nike is reportedly worth $20 million.

Since then, she has been frequently headlining the brand's popular campaigns and cross-collaborations. One such cross-collaboration that received great traction is the Nike x Jaquemes campaign. She featured in two campaigns of the cross-over collaboration, notably the Nike x Jaquemes Swoosh bag campaign and the initial promotional video.

Apart from that, she recently starred in the latest Beats audio campaign along with Angel Reese and Naomi Osaka. As the Olympics are just around the corner, fans look forward to the release of the custom-made Nike shoes for Richardson.