Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 Results - Shaun Maswanganyi and Rosemary Chukwuma Top 100m I Day 3

The Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 commenced on May 9 and concluded today on May 11, 2024. It was held at the Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium in Waco, Texas.

The Big 12 conference was established on February 25, 1994, and ever since then, it has been organizing athletics events. Multiple athletes delivered stellar performances on Day 3 of the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The 100m event on Day 3 was one of the highlighted events. The South African track and field athlete Shaun Maswanganyi topped the event. Representing Houston he stood atop the podium after clocking a time of 10.11. He competed at the African U20 Championships and nabbed two medals. He clinched gold in the 200m and took a silver medal home in the 100m event.

In February 2024, Maswanganyi broke a 7-year-long standing South African indoor record in 200m of Ncincilili Titi. He clocked 20.41 surpassing Titi's mark of 20.45. The women's 100m event was dominated by the Nigerian Olympic athlete representing Houston. She clocked a timing of 20.10. The results for all the events in the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships have been released. Let's have a look at them.

Results of the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024

Day 2, Friday, May 10

Women Javelin Throw

Irene Jepkemboi - 55.67m Alysa Keller - 51.86m Pippi Lotta Enok - 51.80m

Men Decathlon 110m Hurdles

Alexander Jung - 14.44 Jaden Roskelley - 14.62 Philip Frank - 14.86

Men Decathlon Discus Throw

Jaden Roskelley - 43.58m Alexander Jung - 42.98m Dominique Hall - 40.92m

Women Hetathlon Long Jump

Bailey Golden - 6.14m Julierre Laracuente-Huebner - 6.08m Kristine Blazevica - 6.02m

Women Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Urte Bacianskaite - 47.17 Bailey Golden - 41.89m Kristine Blazevica - 40.24m

Men Decathlon Pole Vault

Alexander Jung - 5.00m Justin Abrams - 5.00m Dominique Hall - 4.90m

Women Heptathlon 800m

Mayci Taylor - 2:12.04 Juliette Laracuente-Huebner - 2:13.42 Kristine Blazevica - 2:13.71

Men Decathlon Javelin Throw

Crayton Shaw - 57.80m Joel McFarlane - 54.67m Alexander Jung - 54.16m

Men Decathlon 1500m

Dominique Hall - 4:26.77 Brock Lewish - 4:27.27 Joel McFarlane - 4:34.43

Women Long Jump

Alexis Brown - 6.83m Sydney Willits - 6.48m Ackelia Smith - 6.47m

Men Shot Put

Cam Jones - 19.68m Danny Bryant - 19.59m Diego Trevino - 19.44m

Men Long Jump

Leo Neugebauer - 7.77m Solomon Washington - 7.74m Nikaoli Williams - 7.64m

Women Shot Put

Marilyn Nwora - 17.74m Nina Ndubuisi - 17.35m Paige Low - 16.43m

Men 3000m Steeplechase

James Corrigan - 8:29.24 Victor Shitsama - 8:29.89 Gable Sieperda - 8:33.83

Women 3000m Steeplechase

Janette Schraft - 9:58.75 Taylor Lovell - 10:08.63 Hannah Stewart - 10:10.43

Day 3, Saturday, May 11

Women Pole Vault

Molly Haywood - 4.41m Olivia Lueking - 4.41m Rebekah Erikson - 4.31m

Men High Jump

Devinn Loudermilk - 2.24m Sam Hurley - 2.18m Jace Posey - 2.14m

Men Discus Throw

Dimitrios Pavlidis - 61.52m Dallin Shurts - 60.59m Devin Roberson - 59.35m

Women High Jump

Temitope Adeshina - 1.90m Cierra Allphin - 1.83m Saara Hakanen - 1.80m

Women Triple Jump

Ackelia Smith - 13.92m Anne-Suzanna Fisther-Katta - 13.62m Koi Johnson - 13.44m

Men Pole Vault

Anthony Meacham - 5.40m Ashton Barkdull - 5.30m Carson Dittel - 5.30m

Women Discus Throw

Zoe Burleson - 57.65m Gretchen Hoekstre - 56.30m Betty Rosvold - 53.51m

Men 4x100m Relay

Houston - 38.44 Baylor - 38.86 Texas - 38.90

Women 4x100m Relay

Baylor - 43.16 TCU - 43.43 Texas - 43.49

Men 1500m - Finals

Ezekiel Rop - 3:40.61 Peter Smith - 3:41.07 Devan Kipyego - 3:41.42

Women 1500m - Finals

Juliet Cherubet - 4:09.33 Sadie Sargent - 4:09.65 Olivia Howell - 4:09.70

Men 110m Hurdles

De'Vion Wilson - 13.35 Antoine Andrews - 13.63 DeVontae Ford - 13.67

Women 100m Hurdles

Rayniah Jones - 12.78 Yoveinny Mota - 13.04 Akala Garrett - 13.30

Men 400m

Demar Francis - 45.44 Richard Johnson - 45.45 Logan Popelka - 45.62

Women 400m

Ziyah Holman - 50.99 Michaela Mouton - 51.32 Rachel Joseph - 51.60

Men 100m

Shaun Maswanganyi - 10.11 Louie Hinchliffe - 10.16 Marcellus Moore - 10.16

Men Triple Jump

Brandon Green Jr - 16.52m Kelsey Daniel - 16.04m Stacy Brown Jr - 15.78m

Women 100m

Rosemary Chukwuma - 11.12 Iyana Gray - 11.24 Kevona Davis - 11.32

Men 800m

Yusuf Bizimana - 1:46.07 Sebastian Fernandez - 1:46.32 Darius Kipyego - 1:46.69

Women 800m

Gabija Galvydyte - 2:00.42 Kelly-Ann Beckfors - 2:01.33 Olivia Howell - 2:02.23

Men 400m Hurdle - Finals

Nathaniel Ezekiel - 48.00 Caleb Dean - 48.43 Oskar Edlund - 48.82

Women 400m Hurdle - Finals

Akala Garrett - 54.73 Sydni Townsend - 55.00 Amelliah Birdow - 56.44

Men 200m Finals

Shaun Maswanganyi - 20.10 Nolton Shelvin - 20.22 Demar Francis - 20.38

Women 200m Finals

Dejanea Oakley - 22.60 Iyana Gray - 22.81 Kenondra Davis - 22.82

Men 5000m

Alex Maier - 13:36.19 Sanele Masondo - 13:37.20 Denis Kipngetich - 13:38.84

Women 5000m

Molly Born - 16:13.77 Juliet Cherubet - 16:15.84 Jenna Hutchins - 16:17.88

Men 4x400m Relays

Texas Tech - 3:03.09 Baylor - 3:03.49 Texas - 3:05.08

Women 4x400m Relays

Houston - 3:29.18 BYU - 3:34.43 Kansas - 3:35.29