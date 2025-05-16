The Big 12 Track and Field Championships 2025 are underway at Rock Chalk Park, Lawrence, Kansas. Day 1 of the Championships saw huge results for many universities, including Cincinnati, which set two new program records and also managed to earn five podium finishes. Arizona also had Erin Tack, who broke a program record in javelin, while BYU currently leads the standings in team scores in the men's category. Here's a full breakdown of the results from Day 1 of the Big 12 Track and Field Championships 2025:
Big 12 Track and Field Championships 2025: Day 1 results
Here are the winners from each event on day 1 of the Big 12 Track and Field Championships on May 15.
Decathlon 100m
Ben Barton (BYU)
Heptathlon 100m Hurdles
Ali Mack (Houston)
Men's Hammer Throw Final
Gary Moore (Kansas State)
Decathlon Long Jump
Tayton Klein (University of Kansas)
Heptathlon High Jump
Juliette Laracuente-Huebner (Cincinnati)
Decathlon Shot Put
Yannik Knobloch (TCU)
Decathlon High Jump
Ben Barton (BYU)
Women's Hammer Throw Final
Shelby Frank (Texas Tech)
Heptathlon Shot Put
Annie Molenhouse (Oklahoma State)
Heptathlon 200m
Annie Molenhouse (Oklahoma State)
Decathlon 400m
Ben Barton (BYU)
Men's Javelin Throw Final
Preston Kuznof (TCU)
Men's 1500m
Fouad Messaoudi (Oklahoma State)
Women's Javelin Throw Final
Irene Jepkemboi (TCU)
Women's 1500m
Emmaculate Jemutai (University of Kansas)
Men's 200m
Mikey McClain (Iowa State)
Women's 200m
Tiriah Kelley (Baylor)
Men's 400m Hurdles
Nathaniel Ezekiel (Baylor)
Women's 400m Hurdles
Antonia Sanchez Nunez (Arizona)
Men's 10,000m Final
Ernest Cheruiyot (Texas Tech)
Women's 10,000m Final
Joy Naukot (West Virginia)
Big 12 Track and Field Championships 2025: Team scores as of day 1
The Big 12 Track and Field Championships 2025 saw a host of strong performances from each university. Here's what the current standings look like in both the men's and women's categories:
College Men
- BYU - 22 points
- Texas Tech - 19 points
- Kansas State - 18 points
- Iowa State - 12 points
- TCU - 10 points
- Cincinnati - 9 points
- Baylor - 8 points
- Arizona - 6 points
- Colorado - 5 points
- Oklahoma State - 5 points
- Houston - 3 points
- Arizona State and Kansas - 0 points
College Women
- TCU - 19 points
- Oklahoma State - 18 points
- Texas Tech - 18 points
- Utah - 12 points
- BYU - 11 points
- Arizona - 10 points
- West Virginia - 10 points
- Cincinnati - 7 points
- Colorado - 6 points
- Kansas State - 6 points
- Arizona, Kansas, UCF, Baylor, Iowa, and Houston - 0 points
Big 12 Track and Field Championships 2025: Highlights and notable performances
There were numerous individual performances that stood out on Day 1 of the Big 12 Track and Field Championships. Ben Barton was the stand out performer in the Decathlon Men's events, while the University of Cincinnati had five podium finishes. BYU stay on top of the team score standings in the men's category, while TCU maintain a narrow lead at the top of the standings in the women's category.