The Big 12 Track and Field Championships 2025 are underway at Rock Chalk Park, Lawrence, Kansas. Day 1 of the Championships saw huge results for many universities, including Cincinnati, which set two new program records and also managed to earn five podium finishes. Arizona also had Erin Tack, who broke a program record in javelin, while BYU currently leads the standings in team scores in the men's category. Here's a full breakdown of the results from Day 1 of the Big 12 Track and Field Championships 2025:

Big 12 Track and Field Championships 2025: Day 1 results

Here are the winners from each event on day 1 of the Big 12 Track and Field Championships on May 15.

Decathlon 100m

Ben Barton (BYU)

Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

Ali Mack (Houston)

Men's Hammer Throw Final

Gary Moore (Kansas State)

Decathlon Long Jump

Tayton Klein (University of Kansas)

Heptathlon High Jump

Juliette Laracuente-Huebner (Cincinnati)

Decathlon Shot Put

Yannik Knobloch (TCU)

Decathlon High Jump

Ben Barton (BYU)

Women's Hammer Throw Final

Shelby Frank (Texas Tech)

Heptathlon Shot Put

Annie Molenhouse (Oklahoma State)

Heptathlon 200m

Annie Molenhouse (Oklahoma State)

Decathlon 400m

Ben Barton (BYU)

Men's Javelin Throw Final

Preston Kuznof (TCU)

Men's 1500m

Fouad Messaoudi (Oklahoma State)

Women's Javelin Throw Final

Irene Jepkemboi (TCU)

Women's 1500m

Emmaculate Jemutai (University of Kansas)

Men's 200m

Mikey McClain (Iowa State)

Women's 200m

Tiriah Kelley (Baylor)

Men's 400m Hurdles

Nathaniel Ezekiel (Baylor)

Women's 400m Hurdles

Antonia Sanchez Nunez (Arizona)

Men's 10,000m Final

Ernest Cheruiyot (Texas Tech)

Women's 10,000m Final

Joy Naukot (West Virginia)

Big 12 Track and Field Championships 2025: Team scores as of day 1

The Big 12 Track and Field Championships 2025 saw a host of strong performances from each university. Here's what the current standings look like in both the men's and women's categories:

College Men

BYU - 22 points Texas Tech - 19 points Kansas State - 18 points Iowa State - 12 points TCU - 10 points Cincinnati - 9 points Baylor - 8 points Arizona - 6 points Colorado - 5 points Oklahoma State - 5 points Houston - 3 points Arizona State and Kansas - 0 points

College Women

TCU - 19 points Oklahoma State - 18 points Texas Tech - 18 points Utah - 12 points BYU - 11 points Arizona - 10 points West Virginia - 10 points Cincinnati - 7 points Colorado - 6 points Kansas State - 6 points Arizona, Kansas, UCF, Baylor, Iowa, and Houston - 0 points

Big 12 Track and Field Championships 2025: Highlights and notable performances

There were numerous individual performances that stood out on Day 1 of the Big 12 Track and Field Championships. Ben Barton was the stand out performer in the Decathlon Men's events, while the University of Cincinnati had five podium finishes. BYU stay on top of the team score standings in the men's category, while TCU maintain a narrow lead at the top of the standings in the women's category.

