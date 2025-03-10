Big 12 Wrestling Championships 2025 Final Standings: Oklahoma State dominates the charts 

The Big 12 Wrestling Championships 2025 kicked off on March 8, 2025, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The two-day wrestling event featured some of the best wrestlers competing for an automatic qualification spot for the upcoming NCAA Wrestling Championships later this month alongside the team, as well as the individual Big 12 Wrestling title.

The Big 12 Wrestling Championships 2025 featured some great matches and a nail-biting contest between Oklahoma State and Northern Iowa in the finals of the men's heavyweight division. Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson won the title in the men's 285-pound division, in the tie breaker, thereby leading OSU to title glory.

Former star wrestler David Taylor took a new role as the head coach of the Oklahoma State Wrestling program. He became the second one after Cael Sanderson to win the Big 12 Championship title in his first season as the head coach.

Oklahoma State clinched the title with 153.5 points, Northern Iowa finished second overall with an overall score of 149.5 points, and South Dakota State clinched the third place with a score of 110 points.

Here is the complete list of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships 2025 Final Standings

Oklahoma State - 153.5 Northern Iowa - 149.5 South Dakota State - 110 Iowa State - 107.5 Northern Colorado - 79.5 West Virginia - 77.5 Oklahoma - 72.5 Missouri - 65.5 North Dakota State - 58.5 Wyoming - 58 Arizona State - 43 Utah Valley - 21.5 California Baptist -15 Air Force - 11.5

Big 12 Wrestling Championships 2025 Final results

The complete results of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships finals of every weight division are as follows:

125 lbs — Jett Strickenberger (West Virginia) Vs Troy Spratley (Oklahoma State) - Jett Strickenberger wins by SV-1 5-2

133 lbs — Dominic Serrano (Northern Colorado) Vs Kyle Burwick (North Dakota State)- Dominic Serrano wins by 11-4

141 lbs — Cael Happel (Northern Iowa) Vs Tagen Jamison (Oklahoma State) - Cael Happel wins by TB-1 2-2

149 lbs — Paniro Johnson (Iowa State) Vs Colin Realbuto (Northern Iowa) - Paniro Johnson wins by 5-4

157 lbs — Vincent Zerman (Northern Colorado) Vs Cobe Siebrecht (South Dakota State) - Vincent Zerman wins by 7-4

165 lbs — Peyton Hall (West Virginia) Vs Cam Steed (Missouri) - Peyton Hall wins by 2-0

174 lbs — Keegan O’Toole (Missouri) Vs Dean Hamiti (Oklahoma State) - Keegan O’Toole win by SV-1 7-4

184 lbs — Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) Vs Dustin Plott (Oklahoma State) - Parker Keckeisen wins by 8-1

197 lbs — Wyatt Voelker (Northern Iowa) Vs Luke Surber (Oklahoma State) - Wyatt Voelker wins by 4-1

285 lbs — Wyatt Hendrickson (Oklahoma State) Vs Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State)- Wyatt Hendrickson wins by 8-4

