“Big fan” - Olivia Dunne, Aleah Finnegan and other LSU gymnasts react to Haleigh Bryant’s glimpses from month of ‘love’

Olivia Dunne, Aleah Finnegan, Sierra Ballard and other LSU gymnasts have shared their reactions to Haleigh Bryant’s glimpses from February. These highlights included pictures of her with parents, Terry and Trisha, boyfriend Peyton Sybrandt, LSU teammates Olivia Dunne and Kylie Coen and glimpses of her gymnastics routine, among others.

Ad

With February known as the month of love due to Valentine's Week, the 2024 NCAA all-around champion posted the highlights on Instagram with the caption:

“Luv month 💌🌷”

Ad

Trending

Fifth-year senior and teammate Dunne reacted to these glimpses shared by Bryant, commenting:

“Big fan here 🙋🏼‍♀️”

The Paris Olympian and LSU senior Aleah Finnegan also chimed in, adding:

“Yes I love”

Sierra Ballard, the graduate student, also joined in the comments, showing her deep admiration for the 23-year-old:

“Who lotta love to give to you”

Sophomore Kylie Coen also commented on the highlights.

“So much love for you hay🤍🤍”, she wrote.

Ad

Meanwhile, freshman Kailin Chio also gave her reaction.

“This is so beautiful hay,” the 18-year-old mentioned.

Screenshot of Dunne, Aleah Finnegan and other gymnasts comments. Credits - IG/ _haleighbryant

Notably, Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend Paul Skenes’ pet dog Roux also featured in Bryant’s highlights.

Ad

When Olivia Dunne reflected on the physical demands and conditioning of gymnastics

Olivia Dunne before a meet against the Florida Gators in 2024 (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne once discussed the intensity and physical demands of gymnastics. During her appearance on the ‘Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae’ podcast, she was asked why she believed gymnastics required such challenging conditioning. To which, she reacted (13:05 onwards):

Ad

“I mean, I think all sports have different levels of how hard you need to train for your sport, but gymnastics is obviously your own body weight, and your job is to make it look easy. Like, if you're not making it look easy, then you're not doing it right. So, you actually need to be strong enough to make it look like, ‘Oh, I'm just going to take a few steps and do a round off, by spring double back or double.’”

Ad

“Like, you need to make it look easy, so you have to... It's like every muscle in your body. I mean, from like your neck muscles to like muscles that you wouldn't even think of the need to be strong so that everything is precise. It's not only cardio, it's cardio, weight training, weight lifting, endurance... It's just everything.” she further mentioned.

Ad

The LSU gymnast also mentioned her personal experience of playing the basketball game at a basic level in her fifth grade, playing casual games like ‘knockout’ or ‘pig’, where she didn't have to engage in physical conditioning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback