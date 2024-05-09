"Road to Paris" - Aleah Finnegan shares a glimpse of her training routine

Aleah Finnegan recently shared a glimpse of her training routine ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The LSU junior, who showcased an exceptional performance at the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships, has kept her sights locked on achieving success at the world's prestigious sporting event.

Along with team victory, the LSU Tiger also secured a gold medal in the floor exercise at the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. She scored her third perfect 10 on February 16, 2024, in a faceoff against Auburn Tigers. She secured the individual floor title after recording the highest score of 9.9625 points in the entire 2024 NCAA season in the semifinals, leading the team to the finals.

Being a part of the American squad from 2019 to 2021, she secured a gold medal along with the team at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. The 21-year-old secured a spot to represent the Philippines team at the 2024 Paris Olympics at the 2023 World Championships.

She recently shared a video of her training session with her fans on her Instagram story. In the video, she is seen honing her skills on the vault as she captioned

"& so it begins..."

"#roadtoParis," she added.

Screenshot of Aleah Finnegan's Instagram story.

"Didn’t really know that that was an option" - Aleah Finnegan expresses her unawareness of qualifying for the Paris Olympics

It would be accurate to say that Aleah Finnegan's journey to Paris began when she received a call from the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines seeking her interest in representing the nation at the 2021 Southeast Asian Games.

At the 2023 Asian Games, she secured a spot to compete in the World Championships the same year. She finished in 32nd position in the individual all-around event at the World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, earning herself a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics after posting a total of 51.366 points.

In an interview with Rappler, after the World Championships, she expressed her unawareness about the qualification process while conveying her gratitude towards the opportunity.

"Going into the worlds, I didn’t really know that that was an option, that you could qualify for Paris directly,” Finnegan said.

"I think that’s insane. There’s so many talented gymnasts in the Philippines. I’m thankful for the opportunity to not only represent the Philippines but be able to kind of represent gymnastics in itself because there are so many talented athletes there," she added.

Aleah Finnegan became the first Filipina female gymnast to earn a spot in the Olympics since Maria-Luisa Floro and Evelyn Magluyan in 1964.