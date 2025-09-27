Big news for USA Volleyball as they co-host FIVB Women's World Championship for first time ahead of LA 2028 Olympics

The FIVB Women's World Championship has announced big news for USA Volleyball, revealing that the nation will be co-hosting the event for the first time in 2027. Along with the USA, Canada will also be hosting the World Championships.The FIVB Women's and Men's Volleyball World Championship are the most significant competitions in international volleyball. Both of them feature 32 of the world's best teams, who lock horns with each other in 64 matches in 17 days. The most recent edition of the World Championships was held this year from August to September.Shortly after the conclusion of the tournament, the Volleyball World Championship announced the hosts of the 2027 FIVB Women's World Championship. One of the volleyball enthusiasts shared this big news for the USA on Instagram, uploading a post that read:&quot;FIVB announced today that the USA and Canada will be hosting the 2027 FIVB Women's World Championship together, the first time the World Championship has been played in North America since 1974. The finals will take place in Anaheim at the Honda Center, with all other locations TBD.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe women's championship of the 2025 iteration was held in Bangkok, Thailand, from August 22 to September 7, and the men's championship is currently underway in the Philippines and will conclude on September 28, 2025.FIVB president opened up about the FIVB Women's World Championship's association with USA volleyball After the major announcement of the USA co-hosting the 2027 FIVB Women's World Championship, the organization's president, Fabio Azevedo, made his feelings known about the association, stating that they are excited to deliver 'unforgettable tournaments' for the fans and the athletes.Revealing how significant it is to grow the World Championships in new regions for the growth of the sport, he said (as quoted by volleyballworld.com):“We are proud to confirm not one, but three outstanding hosts – the USA, Canada and Qatar – for future editions of the Volleyball World Championship. With the USA and Canada set to host the women’s edition in 2027 and Qatar staging the men’s event in 2029, we are confident in delivering unforgettable tournaments for athletes, fans and all Global Volleyball Movement stakeholders. Taking the World Championships to new regions is an important step in growing our sport and sharing its values of collaboration, integration, peace and solidarity more widely across the globe.&quot; Along with this, he also mentioned that he values his partnership with the host countries and is gearing up to stage not just a world-class competition, but also to emphasize creating events at the FIVB Women's World Championship that will reflect legacy and encourage mass participation.