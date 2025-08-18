Team USA at FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship 2025: Schedule, how to watch, complete squad ft Lexi Rodriguez

The FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship 2025 is set to take center stage from August 22 to September 7 in Bangkok, Thailand. A total of 32 nations have qualified for the competition, including the United States.
The USA is sending a strong 14 member squad to the Women's Volleyball World Championship which includes Jordyn Poulter and Chiaka Ogbogu, who were crucial members of the Tokyo Olympics gold-medal and Paris Olympics silver medal winning teams.
Additionally, Madisen Skinner, a multiple-time NCAA champion, former Nebraska volleyball star libero Lexi Rodriguez, the 2022 AVCA National Player of the Year Logan Eggleston and the 2024 Libero of the Year Morgan Hentz among others.
On that note, let’s take a look at the complete squad, Team USA’s group-stage schedule and how to watch the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship.
USA athletes who are set to compete at 2025 Women's Volleyball World Championship
Jordyn Poulter, Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres, Madi Skinner, Stephanie Samedy, Avery Skinner, Ali Frantti, Logan Eggleston, Sarah Franklin, Dana Rettke, Tia Jimerson, Chiaka Ogbogu, Amber Igiede, Lexi Rodriguez, Morgan Hentz
Schedule for the competition (Pool D matches and knockouts only)
(The Women's Volleyball World Championship follows Indochina Time which is 11 hours ahead of Eastern Time)
August 22 - Czech Republic vs Argentina, Time - 16:00 Indochina Time or 05:00 Eastern Time
August 22 - United States vs Slovenia, Time - 19:30 or 08:30 Eastern Time
August 24 - Czech Republic vs Slovenia, Time - 16:00 Indochina Time or 05:00 Eastern Time
August 24 - United States vs Argentina, Time - 19:30 or 08:30 Eastern Time
August 26 - Argentina vs Slovenia, Time - 16:00 Indochina Time or 05:00 Eastern Time
August 26 - United States vs Czech Republic, Time - 19:30 or 08:30 Eastern Time
September 1 - Round of 16 (if qualified)
September 4 - Quarter-final (if qualified)
September 6 - Semi-final (if qualified)
September 7 - Final & Bronze medal match
How to watch the Women’s Volleyball World Championship 2025?
The live streaming of the Women’s Volleyball World Championship 2025 will be available on volleyballworld.com, where the annual plan costs $1.66 per month, while the monthly plan is priced at $4.99 per month.
Countries participating at the World Championships
Thailand, Serbia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Kenya, Egypt, Cameroon, Turkey, Netherlands, Italy, Dominican Republic, United States, Canada, China, Japan, Vietnam, Poland, Germany, Belgium, Czech Republic, Puerto Rico, Ukraine, France, Bulgaria, Cuba, Sweden, Mexico, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Greece