Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 - Day 2 to 4: Schedule, order of events, and where to watch

The Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships is done with its Day 1 event on May 8, 2024. It is a four-day event that started on May 8 and will last till May 11, 2024. It is being conducted in Bozeman, Montana, and is hosted by Montana State University.

Multiple colleges are a part of this competition and are amped up to give their best in the upcoming days of the event. Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Sacramento State, and Weber State are the participants of this championship.

The schedule for Days 2, 3, and 4 of the Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships has been released. Let's have a look at the same.

Schedule for the Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024

Here is the schedule from Day 2- Day 4 of the Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024. All the timings are All Eastern Time.

Day 2, Thursday, May 9

Men's Decathlon Day

110 Meter Hurdles - 10:00 am Discus Throw - 11:00 am Pole Vault - 12:30 pm Javelin Throw - 3:00 pm 1500 Meters - 4:30 pm

Women's Heptathlon Day 2

Long Jump - 10:30 am Javelin Throw - 11:45 am 800 Meters - 1:30 pm

Day 3, Friday, May 10

Track Events

Men's 3000 Steeplechase - 2:00 pm - Final Women's 3000 Steeplechase - 2:20 pm - Final Men's 1500 Meters - 2:40 pm - Prelim Women's 1500 Meters - 2:55 pm - Prelim Men's 110 Meter Hurdles - 3:20 pm - Prelim Women's 100m Hurdles - 3:40 pm - Prelim Men's 400 Meters - 3:55 pm - Prelim Women's 400 Meters - 4:15 pm - Prelim Men's 100 Meters - 4:30 pm - Prelim Women's 100 Meters - 4:45 pm - Prelim Men's 800 Meters - 5:00 pm - Prelim Women's 800 Meters - 5:20 pm - Prelim Men's 400m Hurdles - 5:50 pm - Prelim Women's 400m Hurdles - 6:10 pm - Prelim Men's 200 Meters - 6:25 pm - Prelim Women's 200 Meters - 6:35 pm - Prelim Men's 10,000 Meters - 6:55 pm - Final Women's 10,000 Meters - 7:35 pm - Final

Field Events

Men's Javelin Throw - 12:30 pm - Prelim & Final Women's Hammer - 1:45 pm - Prelim & Final Men's Long Jump - 2:15 pm - Prelim & Final Women's High Jump - 4:00 pm - Final Men's Pole Vault - 4:15 pm - Final Women's Shot Put - 4:30 pm - Prelim & Final Men's Discus Throw - 5:30 pm - Prelim & Final Women's Long Jump - 5:40 pm - Prelim & Final

Day 4, Saturday, May 11

Track Events

Men's 4x100m Relay - 11:30 am - Final Women's 4x100m Relay - 11:40 am - Final Men's 1500m - 11:50 am - Final Women's 1500m - 12:00 am - Final Men's 110m Hurdles - 12:15 pm - Final Women's 100m Hurdles - 12:30 pm - Final Men's 400m - 12:40 pm - Final Women's 400m - 12:50 pm - Final Men's 100m - 1:00 pm - Final Women's 100m - 1:10 pm - Final Men's 800m - 1:20 pm - Final Women's 800m - 1:30 pm - Final Men's 400m Hurdles - 1:45 pm - Final Women's 400m Hurdles - 1:55 pm - Final Men's 200m - 2:05 pm - Final Women's 200m - 2:15 pm - Final Men's 5000m - 2:25 pm - Final Women's 5000m - 2:45 pm - Final Men's 4x400m Relay - 3:10 pm - Final Women's 4x400m Relay - 3:20 pm - Final

Field Events

Women's Javelin Throw - 10:00 am - Prelim & Final Men's Hammer - 10:05 am - Prelim & Final Men'sTriple Jump - 10:10 am - Prelim & Final Women's Pole Vault - 11:00 am - Final Women's Triple Jump - 12:55 pm - Prelim & Final Men's Shot Put - 1:05 pm - Prelim & Final Men's High Jump - 1:15 pm - Final