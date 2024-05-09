"Just cancel it"; "You could not pay me to do that"- Fans react to extreme snow conditions at the Big Sky Track & Field Championships

The Big Sky Track & Field Championships 2024 is scheduled from 8 to 11 May 2024, but the heavy snowfall at the venue looked concerning to the fans after the video surfaced. The beautiful Bozeman track is making it hard for athletes to train for their respective events.

The Montana State University is hosting the event in Bozeman, Montana. The current temperature in the city is two degrees Celsius and heavy precipitation is recorded in the form of snow.

The first day of the Championships encompassing men's decathlon and women's heptathlon incited loud cheers at the Bobcat Track and Field complex. On Wednesday, as the athletes geared up for the event originally scheduled at 10 am, the snow-filled track hindered the smooth flow of the event. With more than 4 hours going by in cleaning, the event started at 2 pm.

Several fans criticized rallied the event organizers still allowing the athletes to compete despite the weather conditions. One fan wanted the tournament to be canceled, writing:

"Just cancel it atp"

Another fan spoke about the weather conditions in Bozeman despite it being the month of May.

"It's May and it's still snowing that hard," the fan commented.

Another fan chimed in to reiterate the danger of the track the athletes were competing on.

"You could not pay me to do that," the fan stated.

"Shouldn’t run in those conditions," wrote a fan.

"I have never in all my years seen a scene like this. This is wild!" a fan tweeted.

"Extra Warm up needed today," tweeted a fan.

Tara Davis-Woodhall showed concerns over the weather at the 2024 Big Sky Track & Field Championships

World indoor long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall is continuing to make waves on the track heading into the Paris Olympics. The conditions at the Bobcat Track and Field complex, which is the venue for the Big Sky Track & Field Championships, bothered the 24-year-old.

Davis-Woodhall called for the competition to be held somewhere else.

"No cause what’s the point. meet somewhere else," she wrote on eher X handle.

The 2024 Big Sky Track & Field Championships is streaming live on ESPN+. The event will end on May 11.