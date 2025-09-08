"Blows my mind" - Ezra Sosa impressed with dance partner Jordan Chiles as she balances DWTS rehearsals with UCLA gymnastics training

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles’ DWTS partner Ezra Sosa praised her for balancing dance while continuing to compete with the UCLA Bruins. Chiles is in her senior year at UCLA and helped the team finish as runners-up to Oklahoma State at the 2025 NCAA Championships.With Chiles joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 34, fans wondered whether she would continue her gymnastics career at UCLA. She has confirmed that she will remain with the Bruins this quarter, confirming to handle both side by side.Gymnastics Now shared the update, and her DWTS partner Sosa expressed admiration for her decision. On Instagram, Sosa wrote:“Watching @jordanchiles balance her NCAA gymnastics training at UCLA, all while rehearsing every day at DWTS blows my mind. The discipline and artistry she brings into the studio is UNREAL!!! And it inspires me in so many ways. Getting to dance with her has been the absolute best. I’m so grateful.”Screenshot of story (IG/@ezra.sosa)Chiles has experience handling dual commitments. In 2024, while in the middle of their NCAA careers, Chiles and Jade Carey won Olympic gold at the Paris Olympics. Chiles had taken a break from UCLA and sat out the 2024 NCAA season to focus on training for Paris 2024, though she has not ruled out returning to UCLA to complete her collegiate career.Jordan Chiles trusts her work ethic as she joins DWTS Season 34 castJordan Ciles at Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: GettyJordan Chiles has already started rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars, which premieres live on September 16. Fans can watch the show on ABC and Disney+, with episodes also available the next day on Hulu.On September 3, after the full DWTS cast was announced, Chiles spoke with Good Morning America host Lara Spencer about how her gymnastics training might translate to dance. She said:&quot;I don't know if my training for gymnastics is really going to help too much with the training of dancing but I definitely can say that, work ethic and the part that I feel confident, is there. What I'm very best known for is the flips so I'm just hoping, you know, just incorporating that as best as I can.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJordan Chiles will be the eighth Olympic gymnastics gold medalist to compete on Dancing with the Stars, joining the ranks of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Laurie Hernandez and others.