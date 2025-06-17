Bo Bassett and girlfriend Ayda Dorian engage in outdoor Bible study together 

Bo Bassett shared a picture of himself and his girlfriend Ayda Dorian enjoying a Bible study session together. The talented wrestler recently competed in the Freestyle Wrestling U20 World Team Trials, where he suffered defeat against Luke Stanich, who has qualified for the U20 Worlds at 65 kgs.

The Iowa-commit is regarded as one of the most exciting young wrestling talents in the United States. The 2025 PIA State Wrestling champion faced Stanich in a best of three clash for a spot in the U20 World Team. Stanich started with a 3-2 by decision over Bassett. The second bout of the series was won by Bassett 3-2 by decision. In the final bout, Stanich dominated, triumphing 10-0 over Bassett and making the U20 spot at the World Team in the process.

As he gets ready to kick-start his collegiate wrestling career, Bassett shared an Instagram story of himself and his girlfriend doing a Bible study session while having a meal at fast food restaurant Panera Bread.

"Bible Study with @aydalynndorian"

Screenshot of Bo Bassett's Instagram story (@bo.bassett/ig)

Bo Bassett and Ayda Dorian have been dating for almost a year now, and often share pictures together on social media. The Hawkeyes-commit recently joined the Titan Mercury Wrestling Club as a member of the Spring 2025 Signing Class.

Some of the notable wrestlers associated with the club are Aaron Brooks, Kyle Dake, Amit Elor, Hawkeye wrestler Spencer Lee, Mason Parris, Kyle Snyder, and more.

Bo Bassett reflects on his best of three series against Luke Stanich

Bo Bassett has already represented the USA on the international stage, but missed out on the opportunity to achieve that feat this time around as he suffered defeat against Luke Stanich. The Bishop Mccort High School wrestler reflected on his unsuccessful campaign and wrote on Instagram:

"U20 WTT- Blessed for my Six Battles. After scrapping in the Challenge bracket, I lost 2 matches to 1, in the finals. Much respect to Luke Stanich, Lehigh and their coaches. Best of luck at Worlds, go bring it home 🇺🇸. I love this sport. I love the battles. I love the wins and the losses. Grateful for every opportunity to compete, learn, and grow. To my coaches, teammates, family, supporters — thank you. To the doubters & weird AI articles — thank you too."

Bassett recently earned a podium finish at the 2025 Claw US Open Championship, as he finished in third place. The young wrestler was defeated by Luke Stanich, who won the bout to head to the final. Bassett faced Noah Nininger for the third-place bout.

