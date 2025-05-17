"Going to watch that 4-pointer on repeat"- Fans left stunned by Marcus Blaze's massive move to defeat Bo Bassett at the World Team Trials 

Bo Bassett competed in the World Team Trials Challenge 2025 with the aim of qualifying to represent the US on the global stage. After putting forward great performances in the preliminary rounds, the American wrestler's journey was cut short in the consolation semifinals.

Ad

Marcus Blaze defeated Bo Bassett in a thrilling match with a score of 5-1. Blaze scored a massive 4 points with an incredible move in the first period of the match, which left fans stunned, who expressed their elation on social media.

You can watch the 4-pointer here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans thanked both players for putting forward an incredible match in the consolation semifinals World Team Trials Challenge 2025 and lauded Marcus Blaze for his fierce competitiveness and attacking attitude on the mat. Moreover, some fans expressed their confidence in Bo Bassett's ability and shared how the young wrestler will improve as he embarks on the next chapter of his wrestling career after his recent commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

"Blaze is next level, Bassett will catch up though. He made great adjustments from last time out. God bless!!" wrote a fan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That was fun. Going to watch that 4 pointer on repeat the rest of the night….maybe weekend" another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"His defense is so elite. His speed is top notch as well. Great match tho," tweeted another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Loved this match. Really thought that Bo's size / strength would have given him the edge. Happy to have been wrong though," wrote a fan.

"Solid match, glad we got to see it happen!!!!!" tweeted a fan.

Ad

"Great match. Blaze is so hard to score on," wrote another fan.

Bo Bassett on his decision to join the Iowa Hawkeyes

Bo Bassett spoke about his decision to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in an interview with Flo Wrestling. The American wrestler stated that ever since he started wrestling, Iowa had been his favorite team.

Moreover, Bassett stated that he felt that his wrestling was similar to the Iowa style and believed that the program could help him improve his skills in the future.

Ad

"Since I was 6 years old and started wrestling, Iowa was always my favorite team. ... I think the way I've been brought up, raised, and learn to wrestle, the style I wrestle is part of the Iowa style, and I think I can add to that. Iowa is an incredible program, and the only thing I want to do is make it bigger, make it better," he said.

Furthermore, Bo Bassett shared that he was impressed by the Iowa wrestling program and hoped to take it to greater heights with his contribution to the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More