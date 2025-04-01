Bo Nickal expresses disappointment as Wyatt Hendrickson wins The Dan Hodge Trophy over Carter Starocci

Bo Nickal expressed his disappointment after NCAA heavyweight champion Wyatt Hendrickson won The Dan Hodge Trophy, which crowned him the most dominant NCAA wrestler of the season. Nickal revealed that he felt that Carter Starocci should have been given the significant honor as the Penn State athlete was the best wrestler in this year's NCAA season.

Wyatt Hendrickson pulled off a massive upset in the finals of the NCAA Championship in the heavyweight division, defeating Gable Steveson after a late take-down in the last moments of the match to win the ultimate title. Hendrickson's performance received great praise from critics, and many fans hoped the American would lift The Dan Hodge Trophy.

However, Bo Nickal spoke about the prestigious honor multiple times in interviews and on social media and revealed that, according to him, Carter Starocci should be given The Dan Hodge Trophy. After Wyatt Hendrickson won The Dan Hodge Trophy, Bo Nickal expressed his thoughts on X and shared that Starocci has been a wrestler who has consistently performed at the top level throughout the season.

"The Hodge Trophy should go to the BEST wrestler in the NCAA. I think Wyatt is an amazing, amazing wrestler and had an incredible moment that we will never forget. That being said Carter is the best wrestler in the NCAA. I don’t think the award has been given to the best wrestler of the year consistently and that’s all I really want. Whoever is the best should get it no matter what team or criteria," he wrote.

Bo Nickal on Penn State dominating the NCAA Wrestling Championships

Bo Nickal competes in UFC 309: Nickal v Craig - Source: Getty

Bo Nickal expressed his thoughts on Carter Starocci's Penn State Wrestling's dominance in the NCAA Wrestling Championships in an appearance on the Nickals and Dimes podcast. He believed that they had the best team in NCAA history.

Moreover, Nickal lauded their outright dominance in the current season, saying:

"It's crazy that Penn State wrestling can score 177 team points, break the team scoring record, have the best team ever in NCAA tournament history. People don't even really care, it's like big deal you know... I think it's unbelievable and it shows how dominant the program is. People will be like, you are a Penn State homer why do you make it about you guys, it's like we won the tournament, it was about us."

Furthermore, he expressed how being a Penn State alumni made him proud of their achievement.

