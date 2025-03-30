"I'm throwing a fit" - Bo Nickal makes stance clear about Carter Starocci winning a prestigious award

Wrestler turned MMA artist Bo Nickal has been all praises for Carter Starocci. The Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler won the NCAA Championships for the fifth consecutive time this year.

Nickal recently shared his thoughts about the probability of Starocci winning the coveted Dan Hodge trophy award. For the unversed, the Dan Hodge trophy is given to the season's most dominant wrestler at the national level in USA. The Hodge trophy is the collegiate wrestling version of the popular Heisman trophy, which is given to the top athlete in collegiate football.

Screengrab of Bo Nickal's interview shared by Carter Starocci [Image Source : Carter Starocci's Instagram]

Nickal recommended that Starocci be given the Hodge trophy, and said that he would be disappointed if he wasn't bestowed with the honour. In a conversation uploaded on his YouTube channel, Nickal mentioned,

"Yeah, if Carter doesn’t get the Hodge, I’m throwing a fit. It’s disgusting. It’s the award. If he doesn’t get the Hodge, the award means nothing. It means nothing anymore. The legitimacy goes away. I feel like you know they gave it a couple years ago to a heavyweight that I don’t feel deserved it, and uh, Carter deserved it, and it’s like, man, do you just give the award to whoever you like the best now? Is that how it works? Like, is it a participation trophy or is it an award?” [22:25 onwards]

Carter Starocci couldn't help but admire Bo Nickal's thoughs, as he shared a portion of the conversation on his Instagram story.

Carter Starocci reveals his admiration for coach Cael Sanderson

Carter Starocci opens up about his admiration for coach Cael Sanderson [Image Source : Getty]

Carter Starocci recently talked about his admiration for the Penn State Nittany Lions coach Cael Sanderson. Under Sanderson's tutelage, the Penn State Nittany Lions won their twelfth NCAA championships in the last 14 years.

In a conversation with Penn State Football [via Blue White Illustrated Youtube channel], Starocci said,

"I mean obviously as a competitor when you draw the line, I believe, I'm the baddest dude out there but in real terms, coach Cael Sanderson, it's one thing do go out there and do it but it takes a another level of understanding and knowledge to get other people to do what you know how to do."

Starocci further added,

"He coached a four-time NCAA champ, and Olympic champ, I mean he's coached everything, so when you're able to replicate that, that's going to live on forever. Five national titles, something like that, it comes and goes but he really marked this thing. So, I think he's the greatest of all time," Starocci added.

Notably, Carter Starocci's Penn State coach Cael Sanderson had a near perfect record as a collegiate wrestler. He even won an Olympic gold medal in the 84kg freestyle category at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

