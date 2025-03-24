Carter Starocci makes his feelings known on why he considers coach Cael Sanderson his GOAT

Carter Starocci recently explained his reason for considering Penn State Nittany Lions head wrestling coach Cael Sanderson as the greatest of all time. This comes just a couple of days after the 24-year-old clinched the 184 lbs title at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, which was notably the fifth national title of his collegiate career.

Starocci defeated Northern Iowa wrestler Parker Keckeisen 4-3 in the finals via decision. In a press conference after his campaign, the 24-year-old was asked about his thoughts on the greatest wrestler of all time.

In reply to this, he said that his five national titles might come and go but the legacy that Sanderson has left behind for the Penn State program would live on for a long time. Carter Starocci also mentioned that in his opinion, Sanderson was the greatest of all time in the sport of wrestling. He said (via Penn State Football on Blue White Illustrated YouTube channel, 3:06 onwards):

"I mean obviously as a competitor when you draw the line, I believe, I'm the baddest dude out there but in real terms, coach Cael Sanderson, it's one thing do go out there and do it but it takes a another level of understanding and knowledge to get other people to do what you know how to do."

"He coached a four-time NCAA champ, and Olympic champ, I mean he's coached everything, so when you're able to replicate that, that's going to live on forever. Five national titles, something like that, it comes and goes but he really marked this thing. So, I think he's the greatest of all time," Starocci added.

Under Cael Sanderson's coaching, the Penn State Nittany Lions program has won 12 NCAA titles. Sanderson also had an impressive wrestling career, during which he won an Olympic medal in 2004 (84 Kg bracket) and four NCAA Individual titles for the IOWA State Cyclones.

"They have changed my life"- Carter Starocci on Penn State Nittany Lions and its coaching staff

Carter Starocci after winning the 184 lb title during the 2025 NCAA Championships at the Walls Fargo Center (Image via: Getty Images)

Carter Starocci shared his thoughts on the impact that the Penn State Nittany Lions and its coaching staff have had on his career. In an interview, Starocci remarked that besides the happiness of winning 5 NCAA titles, competing for Penn State is also a major feat for him.

He also mentioned that the coaching staff of the program has helped him change and improve his wrestling career. He said (via FloWrestling, 4:07 onwards):

"I'm super grateful that I am at Penn State and so for me that stuff is way more important. I mean the coaching staff like seriously those guys are one of a kind and for me they've changed my life in wrestling."

During the conversation, Carter Starocci also said that the head coach of the Nittany Lions wrestling program, Cael Sanderson has made him work a lot after he joined the program.

