Carter Starocci drops 1-word reaction to Gable Steveson's emotional message after NCAA Wrestling Championship loss

Carter Starocci has shared his admiration for the University of Minnesota's wrestler Gable Steveson following his shock defeat at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling National Championships. Following his loss, the two-time NCAA champion shared his gratitude for the program in the caption to an Instagram post.

Gable wrote:

"First, Thank you @gopherwrestling! From a 18 year old kid to now 24 years old (Or 30 years old as some would say lol). When I left in 2022 there was always this itch to give y’all one last go around and I’m glad I could come back and give the University the light that it deserves!

To my supporters I appreciate all the love through my time in collegiate wrestling. To all the doubters, and naysayers that I had this year and will continue to have.. Regardless of how you feel… YOU STILL WATCHED and I thank you for that too. See you again! Gable, Out…"

Starocci, who won his fifth NCAA title at the 2025 Championships, commented:

"Beast."

Two-time NCAA champion David Carr also praised Gable Steveson, highlighting the attention he brought to the sport:

"You Helped grow the sport and entertain everyone in the process! You have done so much for wrestling!"

Steveson's teammate Max McEnelly referred to the Olympic champion as the 'forever GOAT':

"The best teammate and friend I could have had, appreciate all you have done for wrestling, always and forever will be the 🐐"

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section (@gable)

Steveson lost in the final round to Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson.

Gable Steveson's shocking loss ended his third title quest

Gable Stevenson of Minnesota University during the NCAA Division 1 wrestling national championship in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo via Getty Images)

Gable Steveson suffered a loss to Wyatt Hendrickson during the last round at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling National Championships, held on Saturday, March 22, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Gophers' wrestler dominated the faceoff 4-2, until Hendrickson executed a single leg before taking a double and scored a takedown to gather 5-4, winning his first title and keeping Steveson away from his third.

Steveson clinched the NCAA title in 2021 and 2022 in the 285lbs category. He announced his retirement from the collegiate circuit after the 2022 win but returned in 2024 through his redshirt eligibility which allowed him to train for the Tokyo Games, where he won a gold medal in the 125kg category.

