Carter Starocci sends a bold message after historic NCAA Championship victory

Carter Starocci expressed his thoughts with a bold message after securing a massive victory at the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025. The American athlete wrote his name in history books after becoming the first-ever wrestler to win the NCAA Title five consecutive times.

The 24-year-old returned to the NCAA circuit for the fifth year to secure the title again. He continued his dominance in the Big 10 Championships in 2025 and marched on to the NCAA Wrestling Championships as one of the favorites. Carter Starocci dominated in his final match against Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen, the defending champion in the 184-pound weight class.

Starocci won the match with a score of 4-3 to win his fifth consecutive NCAA title and become the first person to achieve this feat. The American athlete expressed his elation in a post-match press conference at being able to dominate and win the NCAA wrestling Championship title once again. Moreover, he thanked his coaches and fans for their unwavering support throughout the NCAA season.

The NCAA Wrestling Champion shared a bold message on Instagram indicating his historic win.

"The One and Only 5x NCAA Champion EVER on the planet," he wrote.

Carter Starocci's disappointment about the final match order

Carter Starocci at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Carter Starocci expressed his disappointment about the match order in the finals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025. The American athlete expressed how he was competing in a quest to achieve the historic feat of being the first athlete to win 5 NCAA titles and despite that, he was scheduled to compete first which prevented it from being highlighted as the main event.

Moreover, he urged that it is the media's job to hype up an event and make it popular while he focuses on putting forward a great performance on the mat.

"You guys just hype it up. A guy like me, you're not going to hype it up. You know, I stay focused on all the tasks at hand. So, I do my job and that's what I'm out there to do. As far as the other question, I mean I was the first match-up," he said. (0:14 onwards)

He added:

"I'm not sure why ESPN elected the 184-pound match to be the first match. I mean you have a guy going for his fifth title and you have the reigning champ and I think whoever wins that match is the hottest trophy winner. We've been dominant all year. To put that match first for whatever reason ESPN kind of makes me laugh and giggle because of some of these rules that wrestling has in place, things like that it's just no surprise why wrestling isn't mainstream. You guys are the ones who can have influence on that so you guys should look into the mirror and ask yourself questions," (0:30 onwards)

Furthermore, he expressed how major events should be promoted effectively to help the sport reach a wider audience.

