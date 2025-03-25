Bo Nickal was in awe of Penn State Wrestling's dominance at the 2025 NCAA Championships as the Nittany Lions won their fourth consecutive national title. The UFC fighter attended the Pennsylvania State University from 2014-19, winning three NCAA titles and one runner-up finish.

Nickal took to X to detail the program's dominant run at the NCAA Finals, during which it became the only second school in history to have 10 All-Americans in a single tournament. Two of those wrestlers also earned two national titles, while eight were among the top 3.

The Nittany Lions' dominance was further highlighted by the margin in team standings. Penn State won the title with a record 177 points while second place Nebraska had just 117. The previous record was also held by the Nittany Lions with 172.5 from 2024 NCAA Championships.

Nickal termed such an amount of dominance boring, writing:

"Pretty crazy the wrestling world isn't talking about PSU scoring 177, I repeat 177, team points. 8 guys top 3, all 10 top 6. A boring amount of domination."

It marked Penn State's 12th national title in the last 14 seasons and the third time they have won four titles on the trot. All of these 12 titles have come under head coach Cael Sanderson, who is now second in all-time history for most NCAA titles as head coach.

Bo Nickal takes a dig at other NCAA programs after Bo Basset snubs Penn State Wrestling

Bo Bassett is the No.1 ranked recruit in the class of 2026 from Pennsylvania and was expected to commit to Penn State University. However, he chose Penn State rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and many alleged it was because he was offered more money.

Bo Nickal echoed that sentiment and wrote on X:

"Kids go to PSU to win. Kids go elsewhere to get paid. Nothing wrong with that at all but it’s true."

Newly crowned five-time national champion Carter Starocci also shared a similar message, writing:

"Don’t forget fellas, you can’t buy a national title. Those are earned. Have a good night."

Nevertheless, Penn State has the No.1 recruit of the 2025 class and recently secured the services of Japanese wrestler Masanosuke Ono, who is one of the world's best pound-for-pound wrestlers and the reigning 61 kg world champion.

