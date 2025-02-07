Carter Starocci sends cryptic message in defense of Penn State after Bo Bassett snubs program for Iowa Wrestling

Carter Starocci shared a cryptic message after the top high school wrestler Bo Basset snubbed the program for Iowa Wrestling. Bassett is a Pennsylvania native and the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026.

Bassett's commitment was long awaited as the wrestler had been narrowing down his choices since last year. The 17-year-old announced his decision on February 4, and while many expected him to go with the defending NCAA champion Penn State, he chose Iowa wrestling.

Following his decision, four-time NCAA champion Starocci shared a cryptic message on his X handle, claiming that a national title cannot be bought with money.

"Don’t forget fellas, you can’t buy a national title. Those are earned. Have a good night," Carter Starocci wrote.

Starocci's comments came after Penn State Wrestling's head coach, Cael Sanderson, had claimed that he liked the wrestlers he had in his squad. Reflecting on Bassett's decision, he made it clear that the Nittany Lions would never use money to bring in wrestlers.

“We like the kids we have in the program,” he told Nittany Sports Now. “We like the kids that are coming into the program. Obviously our greatest recruiting tool is we’re going to help you get to the top of the mountain, whatever that means to you."

“We’re not going to get anybody because of NIL money. That just goes against what we believe."

Penn State registered a resounding 30-8 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes last week, ending the program's undefeated season run. They will now take on Michigan on February 7.

"Just another practice for us" - Carter Starocci after Penn State defeated arch-rivals Iowa Hawkeyes 30-8

Carter Starocci at the Penn State v Rutgers

Penn State and Iowa Hawkeyes are two of the biggest NCAA wrestling programs, and while their first faceoff of the season last week was expected to be a close one, the Nittany Lions team was relentless and won its 66th-straight dual.

Starocci was slated to face Gabe Arnold in a highly anticipated bout before the wrestler was replaced by Angelo Ferrari. Ferrari lost 3-1 to the four-time national champion.

Speaking in an interview with Big Ten Wrestling afterward, he said they treated the match against Iowa just like 'another practice.'

"It's just another practice for us, another opportunity for us to get better and just kind of improve our skills for the next morning. Even national tournaments, that's practice for the world championships and world championships are practice for the Olympics. So if you have a perspective like that, you always have the upper advantage," Carter Starocci said.

It marked the Nittany Lions' tenth straight victory of the season and fourth straight in the Big Ten Championships, while the Hawkeyes are 9-1 overall and 3-1 in conference action.

