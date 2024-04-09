Boston Marathon 2024 : Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

The Boston Marathon has been one of the six premium marathon events in the world. Started as a local event, the tournament has expanded globally across its 126 years of existence.

The 2024 event is all set to be held on Monday, April 15. It consists of various events for professional men and women athletes. Moreover, it also has specific categories for specially-abled athletes such as wheelchair racing.

The race starts in Hopkinton and finishes at the Public Library and Old South Church in Boston. The course of the race covers a distance of 26 miles and 385 yards. Heartbreak Hill, which is located between the 21st and 22nd mile of the race, is considered the most difficult portion of the race because of its steep nature.

Besides the race, the Boston Marathon also aims to raise funds for charity and to build a healthy society free from diseases. Various participants besides the suitable age group of the race are allowed to participate in the race on the grounds of being members of the tournament's charity program. Those respected participants are asked to raise a minimum of $5,000 for the charity program.

The Boston Athletic Association sees to a code of conduct and medical facilities throughout the race.

Boston Marathon 2024: Schedule and Order of Events

2023 Open Division Marathons

Here is the complete schedule for the Boston Marathon 2024:

6 AM ET- Military march

8:02 AM ET- Men's wheelchair racing

8:05 AM ET- Women's wheelchair racing

8:30 AM ET- Handcycle and Duos racing

8:37 AM ET- Professional men's racing

8:45 AM ET- Professional women's racing

8:50 AM ET- Para Athletics Divsion racing

9:00 AM ET- Rolling Start begin

11:30 AM ET- Rolling Start end

Boston Marathon 2024: Where to Watch?

All the parts of the event will be live-streamed on the ESPN Network. The marathon will also be telecasted on WCVB Channel 5.

The event offers a handsome prize pool for both the open division and the wheelchair division. For the open division, the prize pool is around $806,000, with the winner taking home a sum of $150,000. In the wheelchair division, the estimated prize pool is around $308,000, and the winner of the event bags $40,000.