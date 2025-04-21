Boston Marathon 2025 Prize money breakdown: How much did elite winners John Korir and Sharon Lokedi earn?

The Boston Marathon is one of the oldest and most prestigious marathons. It is one of the seven World Marathon Majors (WMM). Established in 1897, this event takes place annual on the third Monday of April.
John Korir and Sharon Lokedi came out on top in the 2025 Boston Marathon in the men's and women's open division, respectively. $1,137,500 is the total prize fund for the athletes participating in the 129th Boston Marathon.
Top male and female finishers from the Open, Masters, and wheelchair divisions will receive a share of the prize money. The Boston Marathon is also the first Abbott World Marathon Major event that is distributing a $50,000 course record bonuses across the open and wheelchair divisions.
How much will the Boston Marathon elite men’s and women’s race athletes earn in the Open division?
- 1st $150,000
- 2nd $75,000
- 3rd $40,000
- 4th $25,000
- 5th $18,000
- 6th $13,500
- 7th $10,500
- 8th $8,500
- 9th $7,000
- 10th $5,500
How much will the athletes in wheelchair division earn in Boston Marathon?
There are two wheelchair divisions in the Boston Marathon, the T53/54/34 and the T51-52. Their earnings will be as follows:
T53/54/34 Wheelchair Division
- 1st $50,000 $1,500
- 2nd $30,000 $750
- 3rd $15,000 $500
- 4th $10,000
- 5th $8,000
- 6th $5,000
- 7th $4,000
- 8th $3,000
- 9th $2,000
- 10th $1,500
T51-52 Wheelchair Division
- 1st $1,500
- 2nd $750
- 3rd $500
Who were the winners at the 129th Boston Marathon?
More than 30,000 runners were present at the starting line of the 129th Boston Marathon. John Korir of Kenya followed the footsteps of his brother Wesley, who won the Boston in 2012. Despite a difficult start that saw him take a tumble in the early stages, he managed to build a big lead and was crowned the Boston Marathon champion, recording 2:04:45 on the clock.
Meanwhile, another highlight of the race was the Kenyan athlete Sharon Lokedi crushed the course record with 2:17:22 on the clock. In a thrilling run against 2024 champion Hellen Obiri, Lokedi went on to shatter the course record, setting a time two-and-a-half minutes faster than Buzunesh Deba's course record from 2014. Yalemzerf Yehualaw from Ethiopia was third with 2:18:06 on the clock.
Marcel Hug won his record eighth Boston Marathon title in the wheelchair division with 1:21:34 on the clock. Susannah Scaroni from the United States won the women's wheelchair division, finishing the race in 1:35:20 and earned her second Boston Marathon title.