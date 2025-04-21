Boston Marathon 2025 Prize money breakdown: How much did elite winners John Korir and Sharon Lokedi earn?

The Boston Marathon is one of the oldest and most prestigious marathons. It is one of the seven World Marathon Majors (WMM). Established in 1897, this event takes place annual on the third Monday of April.

Ad

John Korir and Sharon Lokedi came out on top in the 2025 Boston Marathon in the men's and women's open division, respectively. $1,137,500 is the total prize fund for the athletes participating in the 129th Boston Marathon.

Top male and female finishers from the Open, Masters, and wheelchair divisions will receive a share of the prize money. The Boston Marathon is also the first Abbott World Marathon Major event that is distributing a $50,000 course record bonuses across the open and wheelchair divisions.

Ad

Trending

How much will the Boston Marathon elite men’s and women’s race athletes earn in the Open division?

1st $150,000

2nd $75,000

3rd $40,000

4th $25,000

5th $18,000

6th $13,500

7th $10,500

8th $8,500

9th $7,000

10th $5,500

How much will the athletes in wheelchair division earn in Boston Marathon?

There are two wheelchair divisions in the Boston Marathon, the T53/54/34 and the T51-52. Their earnings will be as follows:

Ad

T53/54/34 Wheelchair Division

1st $50,000 $1,500

2nd $30,000 $750

3rd $15,000 $500

4th $10,000

5th $8,000

6th $5,000

7th $4,000

8th $3,000

9th $2,000

10th $1,500

T51-52 Wheelchair Division

1st $1,500

2nd $750

3rd $500

Who were the winners at the 129th Boston Marathon?

2025 Boston Marathon - Source: Getty

More than 30,000 runners were present at the starting line of the 129th Boston Marathon. John Korir of Kenya followed the footsteps of his brother Wesley, who won the Boston in 2012. Despite a difficult start that saw him take a tumble in the early stages, he managed to build a big lead and was crowned the Boston Marathon champion, recording 2:04:45 on the clock.

Ad

Meanwhile, another highlight of the race was the Kenyan athlete Sharon Lokedi crushed the course record with 2:17:22 on the clock. In a thrilling run against 2024 champion Hellen Obiri, Lokedi went on to shatter the course record, setting a time two-and-a-half minutes faster than Buzunesh Deba's course record from 2014. Yalemzerf Yehualaw from Ethiopia was third with 2:18:06 on the clock.

Marcel Hug won his record eighth Boston Marathon title in the wheelchair division with 1:21:34 on the clock. Susannah Scaroni from the United States won the women's wheelchair division, finishing the race in 1:35:20 and earned her second Boston Marathon title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More