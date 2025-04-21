Boston Marathon 2025 Results: John Korir dominates with 2nd-fastest time in event history, Sharon Lokedi wins women's race

The 2025 Boston Marathon held on April 21 (Monday) saw several top marathon runners compete in this major event. The men's elite marathon in Boston saw Kenya's John Korir bag the title after finishing just below the podium in fourth position.
Korir clocked the second-fastest run time of the event's history, 2:04:45 seconds, to defeat the likes of Tanzania's Alphonce Simbu and countryman, Cybrian Kotut, who in turn clocked run times of 2:05:04s and 2:05:54s each.
Korir is going through an impressive run of form in the past six months, as he also won the Chicago Marathon last year. Conner Mantz was the top-placed contestant from USA in the men's race, finishing fourth after clocking a run time of 2:05:08s.
The Kenyans also dominated the women's elite race, with Sharon Lokedi bagging the first position in a run time of 2:17:22s. The 2024 Boston Marathon winner, Hellen Obiri, slipped down the finishers' list in second position (2:17:41s). Ethiopian runner Yalemzerf Yehualew was third behind Lokedi and Obiri in 2:18:06s. Jess McClain in seventh position was the top finisher from the USA in 2:22:43s.
USA's Susannah Scaroni overcame the challenge of Switzerland's Catherine Debrunner to win the women's wheelchair race at the 2025 Boston Marathon. Scaroni clocked a time of 1:35:20s while Debrunner followed suit in 1:37:26s.
Switzerland's Marcel Hug won the men's wheelchair event in a run time of 1:21:34s, finishing ahead of Daniel Romanchuk and Jetze Plat. Let's learn about all the top-placed finishers from the 2025 Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon 2025: Results of the event
Here are the results from all the events of the Boston Marathon 2025:
Wheelchair Women's:
- Susannah Scaroni, USA- 1:35:20
- Catherine Debrunner, Switzerland- 1:37:26
- Manuela Schar, Switzerland- 1:39:18
- Eden Rainbow-Carr, Great Britain- 1:43:13
- Tatyana McFadden, USA- 1:48:52
Wheelchair Men's:
- Marcel Hug, Switzlerland- 1:21:34
- Daniel Romanchuk, USA- 1:25:58
- Jetze Plat, Netherlands- 1:30:16
- Sho Watanabe, Japan- 1:32:17
- Koto Hokinoue, Japan- 1:33:27
Elite Men's:
- John Korir (Kenya)- 2:04:45
- Alphonce Simbu (Tanzania)- 2:05:04
- Cybrian Kotut (Kenya)- 2:05:54
- Conner Mantz (USA)- 2:05:08
- Muktar Edris (Ethiopia)- 2:05:59
- Rory Linketter (Canada)- 2:07:02
- Clayton Young (USA)- 2:07:04
- Tabello Ramakongoana (Lesetho)- 2:07:19
- Daniel Mateiko (Kenya)- 2:07:52
- Ryan Ford (USA)- 2:08:00
Elite Women's:
- Sharon Lokedi, Kenya- 2:17:22
- Hellen Obiri (Kenya)- 2:17:41
- Yalemzerf Yehualew (Ethiopia)- 2:18:06
- Irine Cheptai (Kenya)- 2:21:32
- Amane Beriso (Ethiopia)- 2:21:58
- Calli Thackery (Great Britain)- 2:22:38
- Jess McClain (USA)- 2:22:43
- Annie Frisbie (USA)- 2:23:21
- Stacy Ndiwa (Kenya)- 2:23:29
- Tsige Haileslase (Ethiopia)- 2:23:43