Boston Marathon 2025 Results: John Korir dominates with 2nd-fastest time in event history, Sharon Lokedi wins women's race

The 2025 Boston Marathon held on April 21 (Monday) saw several top marathon runners compete in this major event. The men's elite marathon in Boston saw Kenya's John Korir bag the title after finishing just below the podium in fourth position.

Ad

Korir clocked the second-fastest run time of the event's history, 2:04:45 seconds, to defeat the likes of Tanzania's Alphonce Simbu and countryman, Cybrian Kotut, who in turn clocked run times of 2:05:04s and 2:05:54s each.

Korir is going through an impressive run of form in the past six months, as he also won the Chicago Marathon last year. Conner Mantz was the top-placed contestant from USA in the men's race, finishing fourth after clocking a run time of 2:05:08s.

Ad

Trending

The Kenyans also dominated the women's elite race, with Sharon Lokedi bagging the first position in a run time of 2:17:22s. The 2024 Boston Marathon winner, Hellen Obiri, slipped down the finishers' list in second position (2:17:41s). Ethiopian runner Yalemzerf Yehualew was third behind Lokedi and Obiri in 2:18:06s. Jess McClain in seventh position was the top finisher from the USA in 2:22:43s.

USA's Susannah Scaroni overcame the challenge of Switzerland's Catherine Debrunner to win the women's wheelchair race at the 2025 Boston Marathon. Scaroni clocked a time of 1:35:20s while Debrunner followed suit in 1:37:26s.

Ad

Switzerland's Marcel Hug won the men's wheelchair event in a run time of 1:21:34s, finishing ahead of Daniel Romanchuk and Jetze Plat. Let's learn about all the top-placed finishers from the 2025 Boston Marathon.

Boston Marathon 2025: Results of the event

Sharon Lokedi (Image via: Getty)

Here are the results from all the events of the Boston Marathon 2025:

Ad

Wheelchair Women's:

Susannah Scaroni, USA- 1:35:20 Catherine Debrunner, Switzerland- 1:37:26 Manuela Schar, Switzerland- 1:39:18 Eden Rainbow-Carr, Great Britain- 1:43:13 Tatyana McFadden, USA- 1:48:52

Wheelchair Men's:

Marcel Hug, Switzlerland- 1:21:34 Daniel Romanchuk, USA- 1:25:58 Jetze Plat, Netherlands- 1:30:16 Sho Watanabe, Japan- 1:32:17 Koto Hokinoue, Japan- 1:33:27

Elite Men's:

John Korir (Kenya)- 2:04:45 Alphonce Simbu (Tanzania)- 2:05:04 Cybrian Kotut (Kenya)- 2:05:54 Conner Mantz (USA)- 2:05:08 Muktar Edris (Ethiopia)- 2:05:59 Rory Linketter (Canada)- 2:07:02 Clayton Young (USA)- 2:07:04 Tabello Ramakongoana (Lesetho)- 2:07:19 Daniel Mateiko (Kenya)- 2:07:52 Ryan Ford (USA)- 2:08:00

Ad

Elite Women's:

Sharon Lokedi, Kenya- 2:17:22 Hellen Obiri (Kenya)- 2:17:41 Yalemzerf Yehualew (Ethiopia)- 2:18:06 Irine Cheptai (Kenya)- 2:21:32 Amane Beriso (Ethiopia)- 2:21:58 Calli Thackery (Great Britain)- 2:22:38 Jess McClain (USA)- 2:22:43 Annie Frisbie (USA)- 2:23:21 Stacy Ndiwa (Kenya)- 2:23:29 Tsige Haileslase (Ethiopia)- 2:23:43

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More