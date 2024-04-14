"This year I have a lot of pressure"- Defending champion Hellen Obiri opens up on the competition ahead of Boston Marathon 2024

Hellen Obiri clinched the Boston Marathon title in 2023 dominating the pack and clocking 2:28:31. The win was her first at the Marathon in her second attempt to run the complete distance ever as a professional athlete.

The Kenyan athlete will be returning to this year's Marathon but with the greater responsibility of defending her title. Boston Marathon being one of the most popular marathons in the world, has been graced by the presence of some of the best athletes in the world.

With a stellar track record, the Boston Marathon boasts several world records as well as incredible performances over the years. Hellen Obiri recently opened up about returning to the marathon as the defending champion.

"This year I have a lot of pressure. When you are the defending champion, everybody is looking at you to see what is going to give out. Your family is here, friends are here. I know we have very strong ladies here but I do give out my best. On Monday, I'll work hard. Marathons are about doing things smarter and being mentally focused," she said. ( Timestamp-:1:30)

Hellen Obiri will be going head-to-head against Workenesh Edesa, an Ethiopian long-distance runner among other great athletes eyeing the ultimate title.

Hellen Obiri's career

2023 Boston Marathon

Hellen Obiri had her name registered in the record books by becoming the only woman to win esteemed world titles in Indoor, Outdoor, and cross-country championships in the due course of her illustrious career. Primarily starting off as a long-distance runner, Obiri dominated the Kenyan track and field circuits in both track as well as cross-country events.

After joining the military, she participated in the World Military Games and won medals in the 800m and 1500m in 2011. Since then there has been an incredibly steep rise in her career trajectory with victories across several races over the years.

Her Rio Olympic campaign turned out to be successful. Obiri won the silver medal in the women's 5000m race clocking a time of 14:29.77. Four years later she won the silver medal once again at the Tokyo Olympics clocking 14:38.36, trailing behind the gold medal winner by a meagre two seconds.

Hellen Obiri opted for an event change in 2022 and made her marathon debut at the New York City Marathon. Even though she did not achieve a podium finish at the marathon, it turned out to be a great experience for the Kenyan.

