"Boys stole girls state titles, podium spots" - Riley Gaines slams transgender school athletes clinching victories in women's categories in 5 states

Riley Gaines recently took a swipe at the transgender athletes in school for competing and clinching victories in the women's categories. She highlighted a few recent incidents from California, Oregon, Washington, Minnesota, and Maine states where the women's categories were dominated by trans athletes.

At Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis, California, AB Hernandez, a transgender student-athlete for Jurupa Valley High School, dominated the girls' high jump and triple jump at the state championship on Saturday. Tigard High School’s Alexa Anderson and Sherwood High School’s Reese Eckard refused to step on the podium as Ida B. Wells High School’s trans student Lia Rose settled for fifth in Oregon.

Trans athlete Veronica Garcia of East Valley of Spokane won the 400m and 4x100m relay at the girl's state track championship in Washington on Saturday. Gaines highlighted the incidents and confronted the transgender school-athletes.

"Boys stole girls state titles, podium spots or qualifying spots in California, Oregon, Washington, Minnesota, and Maine. That is five blue states in just this past week," she wrote. "I mean it's virtually the same every time, a mediocre boy who would never be able to post similar rankings in the boys division, his rightful division, switches to the girls. He skyrockets in terms of achievements or placing and reminder the inverse of this girls switching to the boys division and dominating is not and will not ever happen."

Riley Gaines questions Imane Khelif's delay for gender test ahead of the Olympic gold medalist's upcoming competitive appearance

Riley Gaines recently questioned Imane Khelif about the delay in the gender test ahead of the Algerian boxer's appearance at the Eindhoven Box Cup in the Netherlands from June 5 to 10, 2025. World Boxing made it mandatory for the Olympic gold medalist to undergo the test, citing the Paris Games controversy. Backing World Boxing's order, Gaines chimed in:

"World Boxing has deemed Imane Khelif—a male who took an Olympic gold from a woman— ineligible from competing in female boxing. The ban stands unless he submits to a cheek swab required of all boxers proving XX chromosomes. The real question: Why wont Imane Khelif take the test?"

Further Riley Gaines also criticized Khelif after a supposedly failed gender test report at the 2023 World Championships was published.

"To all the people that insisted Imane Khelif was a woman because his passport said so, you were wrong. We were right. Sincerely, People with functioning eyes and a shred of honesty."

The 2023 allegedly failed report was rejected by the IOC, citing it as flawed.

