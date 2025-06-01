"Girls have had enough" - Riley Gaines reacts as two female athletes refuse podium victory over transgender sprinter

Riley Gaines recently expressed her pride and applauded two school female athletes after they refused to take the podium finish over the presence of a transgender sprinter. The incident took place at the 2025 OSAA Track and Field State Championships at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, with the 3A, 2A, and 1A State Championships held on May 29 and 30, while the 6A, 5A, 4A State Championships on May 30 and 31.

Gaines shared a video of a medal ceremony of an unspecified event where two female athletes were seen denying climbing the 3rd and 4th place on the podium after a trans athlete was awarded the place next to them. Gaines has been a fervent advocate of the safety of women's sports and has rejected the notion of trans athletes competing against women since the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

Gaines shared the video on X and praised the two female athletes while penning a strong-worded message.

"Watch this.," Gaines urged. "Two female athletes in Oregon refused to stand on the podium because a boy was awarded a place. Girls have had enough."

In 2022, Riley Gaines competed in the 200-yard freestyle at the NCAA Women's Swimming and Diving Championships where she tied for fifth place with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. During the podium ceremony, Thomas was awarded the fifth place trophy while Gaines was asked to pose with sixth, which did not sit well with her.

Riley Gaines takes a jab at trans athlete dominating girls' 400m event at the 2A Washington State Championship meet

Riley Gaines at a news conference following the House of Representatives vote on H.R. 28 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Getty Images)

Riley Gaines recently took a jab at a transgender athlete Veronica Garcia on topping the girls’ 400m at the 2A Washington State Championship meet held from May 29 to 31, 2025. The 17-year-old transgender runner from East Valley High School in Spokane, Washington won the title over West Valley’s Lauren Matthew. Gaines threw a shade on Garcia while praising the latter.

"A boy competing under the name “Veronica” Garcia just stole the state title in the girls’ 400m at the 2A Washington State Championship meet. Who’s shocked? Congratulations to Lauren Matthew, the real Washington State Champion in the girls’ 400m."

Gaines further shared a video of victory ceremony where Matthew was celebrated with cheering while the transgender athlete received criticism.

"Look at the girls on the podium when the rightful champ, Lauren Matthew, is announced vs when the boy who stole her state title is announced. She is applauded. He is booed. Audio on."

Garcia also dominated the event last year with 55.75 seconds at the State 2A girls championships in Tacoma.

