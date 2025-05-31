"Why wont Imane Khelif take the test?"- Riley Gaines reacts as World Boxing introduces mandatory sex testing to participate in competitions

Riley Gaines queried the delay of Imane Khelif's sex screening so that the Algerian boxer can prove being biologically female, building up to the Eindhoven World Cup. In a major development, World Boxing introduced compulsory sex testing for boxers to ensure fairness in sports.

Imane Khelif came to the spotlight at the Paris Olympics when she hit the face of Italian boxer Angela Carini, forcing the latter out of the competition after 46 seconds to avoid physical danger. Khelif eventually won the welterweight title in the Games, but continues to receive backlash from people who side with the fairness of women in sports.

As she was heading to the Eindhoven World Cup, the World Boxing introduced mandatory sex testing for men and women to prove themselves eligible for fair competitions. After the announcement of the development, the Algerian Boxing Federation received a letter from World Boxing, stating that Khelif would only be deemed eligible if she undergoes the test.

Since the Algerian hasn't taken the test yet, former swimmer Riley Gaines queried the delay on an X post. She who has been advocating against transgender participation in women's sports wrote:

"World Boxing has deemed Imane Khelif—a male who took an Olympic gold from a woman— ineligible from competing in female boxing. The ban stands unless he submits to a cheek swab required of all boxers proving XX chromosomes. The real question: Why wont Imane Khelif take the test?"

Khelif and Lin Yu-ting were disqualified from the 2023 World Championships after failing two tests, which determined that they had male chromosomes. However, the Algerian and Yu-ting were allowed to compete in Paris, where the latter won the featherweight title.

Imane Khelif once expressed her wish to defend the welterweight title at the 2028 LA Olympics

Khelif at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - (Source: Getty)

Amid the gender row controversy, Imane Khelif expressed that she would take part in the next Olympics in Los Angeles after the International Olympic Committee's board of executives recommended to include boxing. (as per an interview aired in ITV)

"Second gold medal, of course. In America, Los Angeles … I [will] defend with everything this gold medal. I believe that if the old Imane operated at 50 percent of her potential, then the Imane Khelif of today is even more motivated and determined.”

This came alongside US President Dinald Trump signing the exectuive order banning transgender partiicpation in women's sports and cutting off funding to all institutions that fail to abide by the rules. Khelif, in the interview, said that she was not transgender and doesn't feel intimated by the order.

"I will give you a straightforward answer, I am not transgender. This does not concern me, and it does not intimidate me."

Khelif was the light welterweight silver medalist at the 2022 World Championships and won gold at the African Championships that year.

