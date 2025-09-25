Oblique Seville shared his ideas as he came back to Jamaica after presenting a powerful performance in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The Jamaican runner won the gold medal for the men's 100m with a personal best performance of 9.77s. Seville raced against a formidable pool of athletes that comprised Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson, among others, in the men's 100m finals in the World Championships in Tokyo. The 24-year-old registered a fast start with a fast drive phase and presented a solid close to outrun fellow Jamaican athlete Kishane Thompson, who came second with a performance of 9.82s.In the process, Oblique Seville became the first Jamaican athlete to win the gold medal in a global 100m event after Usain Bolt, who won it back in 2016 at the Rio Olympics. He spoke about breaking the medal drought for Jamaica and starting a new era for Jamaican sprinting in an interview at the airport.&quot;It is a great feeling because the last time Jamaica won a gold medal was 2016 and 2015 at the World Championships, so it's an elated feeling knowing that we could actually break that curse and start the new era for Jamaican sprint,&quot; he said.Furthermore, speaking about his fellow competitors, Oblique Seville shared that he respected his competitors; however, he expressed that he would always try to put forward stronger performances and be hungry for better results every time he stepped on the track.&quot;Well, the respect is always there, and it's just for me to go there and put out my best performance, and I did that, so the respect is always going to be there, but I'm always going to be hungry each time I go there,&quot; he added.Oblique Seville opens up about receiving massive support from Jamaican fansOblique Seville competes on Day 2 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyOblique Seville expressed his thoughts about receiving massive support from Jamaican fans in an interview at the World Championships in Tokyo. He reflected on the country's history on the track and shared how several track stars have emerged from Jamaica over the years.He expressed how fans are honest about their opinions on an athlete's performance, and the constructive criticism helps them to become better and improve effectively.&quot;It means a lot because Jamaica, over the years, has shown that we are the sprint factory, and to put on a Jamaican, you have a task to do, which is to win gold, and gold is the only option because we are highly criticized, our athletes, based on their performance. And it always push us Jamaican athletes to actually do better and better each time go out there and perform,&quot; he said. (6:51 onwards)Oblique Seville hoped to create a long-lasting impact on the sport with his relentless pursuit of greatness as an athlete.