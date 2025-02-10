Breezy Johnson makes feelings known on teaming up with Mikaela Shiffrin for combined event at Ski World Championships

American skier, Breezy Johnson shared her thoughts after being paired up with Mikaela Shiffrin for the newly introduced combined team event at the World Championships. Johnson has been Shiffrin's teammate since childhood and won her maiden World title on Saturday in Saalbach, Austria.

Returning from a two-month injury break, Shiffrin didn't initially plan to compete in the combined team event. However, the 28-year-old changed her plans after not getting over her Giant Slalom injury fear.

She was paired with Johnson, who requested the matchup after winning the downhill world title on Saturday. Shiffrin said Johnson's journey had inspired her, and she was honored to pair up with her.

"She has fought tooth and nail to get here, and now she is World Champion…her journey and grit and determination has inspired the heck out of me. I’m so honored to partner with her on our little Team Atomic (*USA) for my first start of Saalbach 2025," Mikaela Shiffrin said

Johnson echoed Shiffrin's sentiments and said they would give their all in Tuesday's competition. Taking to her Instagram story on February 10, she wrote:

"And on that note it's exciting to team up with someone who I have been racing with since I was a little kid. I learned a long time ago that if you only cared about winning you were going to have a lot of bad days on the white circus."

"So, I committed to giving everything I could and trying to execute my plan every day. To me that is success. Sticking your nose in it and trying to ski as well as you can. That is what we both plan to do tomorrow."

Breezy Johnson's Instagram story

Johnson, whose career has been marred with injuries, sympathized with Shiffrin's injury and reiterated in a comment under her post that she was honored to team up with her.

"Having been injured many times I know that I don't know what you're going through. Every injury is unique and has its own challenges, both physical and mental. But I know that it is an honor to partner with you to do this event. We can't guarantee any outcome but I know we will both do our best. And that's all we can ask of ourselves. #LFG," she adde

Breezy Johnson comment

The team event features one downhill and slalom run, and while Shiffrin will line up in the latter, Johnson will flex her speed racing prowess. The team with the lowest combined time from the two runs will win the gold medal.

“I’m working through some mental obstacles” - Mikaela Shiffrin reveals reason behind withdrawing from Giant Slalom race

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin suffered a devastating crash during a Downhill race in Killington last November, and while she has physically recovered from the incident, she is still facing mental trauma from her crash.

"I’m currently working through some mental obstacles in order to return to the GS start with the intensity required for racing," Mikaela Shiffrin wrote

Shiffrin further added that she didn't anticipate her fears would outweigh her passion for the sport and hoped it would do so in the future.

"Honestly, I really didn’t anticipate experiencing so much of this kind of mental/PTSD struggle in GS from my injury in Killington. Like always, I tried diving into the challenge, hoping to get there by Worlds. I figured my passion and longing to compete would outweigh the mental barriers. Maybe that will be the case over time, but I’m not there yet," Mikaela Shiffrin added

The 29-year-old is the most decorated skier in World Championships history with 14 medals, including seven golds. With reigning downhill world champion Breezy Johnson by her side, she should be able to win her eighth title on Tuesday.

