"You deserve it"- Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin react as Breezy Johnson overcomes challenges to become the Skiing World Champion

Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin recently reacted to Breezy Johnson overcoming challenges to become the World Champion. The latter recently returned to the slopes after facing a ban for 14 months.

Johnson faced a set of challenges in her skiing career, including major injuries and doping bans. The skier couldn't be a part of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, citing a knee injury after she faced a crash in Cortina and sustained a massive crack in her knee. Following this unfortunate incident, the athlete was also given a 14-month suspension from the US Anti-Doping Agency for missing three drug tests.

Her ban officially ended in December 2024 and she made an impressive return to the slopes with a win at the World Championships in Salbaach. Johnson won a gold medal in the women's downhill event and celebrated the win by sharing a picture on Instagram and penning a lengthy, heartfelt note.

"I'm a f*cking WORLD CHAMPION?!?!? This means so much because of so many people. To the village that has raised me, supported me, stuck with me, believed in me, picked me up when I was broken, and gave me the many tools to do this incredible sport, this is for you. An old coach once said 'the top step is just another lonely place if you have no one to share it with' and I believe that would be true. Thankfully this top step is filled to the brim but always ready for new members."

Here is the full note:

Reacting to her win, Lindsey Vonn left a sweet comment on the post that read:

"You deserve it Breez!!"

Lindsey Vonn's comment on Instagram

Along with her, Mikaela Shiffrin also congratulated Johnson on the win by commenting:

"🔥🔥🔥You’re beyond inspiring"

Mikaela Shiffrin's comment on Instagram

Lindsey Vonn opened up about facing a minor crash at the World Championships

Lindsey Vonn returned to the slope after taking a long hiatus of almost six years, and the World Championships in Saalbach was her first World Championship race after 2,187 days. However, it did not pan out as expected as she faced a minor crash after colliding with the 11th gate, which led to her withdrawal from the Super-G race.

The 40-year-old got up by holding one of her arms, which banged on the gate and revealed that she had lost feeling in the arm. A day after this injury, Vonn took to her Instagram and opened up about the unexpected race after her comeback.

"Yesterday didn’t go the way I had hoped… that’s ski racing for you! I hooked my arm on a gate and wasn’t able to finish… but! I’m so proud of @lauren_macuga on an incredible level run, taking home the 🥉!! Plus, i still had fun and it was a perfect day to be on the mountain!" said Lindsey Vonn.

Lindsey Vonn revealed her comeback to the sport on November 14 and participated in the FIS Fall Festival in Colorado in December.

