“It’s not over yet”- Briana Williams sends strong message after missing out on Jamaica’s World Championships team

Jamaican track and field athlete Briana Williams shared a strong message after missing out on Jamaica’s World Championships team. At the Jamaican National Championships, she faced back-to-back setbacks in both the women's 100m and 200m events.

First, in the 100m semifinals, Williams finished third, behind Tina Clayton and Jodean Williams, missing out on a spot in the final. Later, in the 200m final, she was disqualified for a false start.

On June 30, she shared a message on Instagram reflecting on her Jamaican trials performance. Williams admitted that her performance fell short of her expectations, mainly in the 200m event. She pointed out that she will come back stronger, and the journey is not over yet.

“Took a break from IG to focus on trials, but I wanted to come here and say… My deepest gratitude to each & every one of you who has taken the time to reach out with words of encouragement, support, and love. Your well wishes and prayers have touched my heart in ways you may never know. And to my beloved Jamaica 🇯🇲," she said.

"I’m forever grateful for the unwavering love and support you’ve consistently shown me. Though this trial wasn’t the way I expected it to be. Especially yesterday; I will use this as fuel to come back stronger. It’s not over yet,” she added.

Briana Nichole's story - Source: via @briana.nichole on Instagram

With the Jamaican trials concluded on June 29, Tina Clayton, Shericka Jackson, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished in the first three positions in the 100m, and Ashanti Moore, Gabrielle Matthews, and Roneisha McGregor in the 200m.

Exploring Briana Williams' journey so far

Briana Williams, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson at the Tokyo Games - Source: Getty

Briana Williams, born on March 21, 2002, in Florida, began her track and field journey at age nine with the Miramar Track Club. With her mother being a Jamaican native, she chose to represent Jamaica in 2017. Briana Williams is also one of Jamaica’s youngest athletes to win an Olympic gold medal.

The 23-year-old contributed to Jamaica’s gold medal in the 4x100m relay at the Tokyo Olympics. Despite her setback at the Jamaican Nationals, Briana Williams delivered strong performances in the 2025 season. She had one of her best outings at the Mt. SAC Relays, winning the 200m, clocking 23.25s. Later, she claimed double wins at the Last Chance Sprint Series, in both the 100m and 200m.

