"Bring another one home" Jordan Chiles hypes up A'ja Wilson as Las Vegas Aces enter WNBA Finals

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 01, 2025 06:04 GMT
Jordan Chiles wishes A
Jordan Chiles wishes A'ja Wilson best of luck for the WNBA Finals 2025 [Image Source : Getty]

Amidst her appearance at the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars [Season 34], Olympic champion gymnast Jordan Chiles hyped up basketball sensation A'Ja Wilson ahead of the WNBA finals. Wilson represents the Las Vegas Aces as a center player.

The Instagram page of Las Vegas Aces congratulated the players, including Wilson, for making it to the finals of WNBA for the third time in the last four years. The caption on the Instagram post of Las Vegas Aces' Instagram page read as,

"𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐃𝐃 ♠️ For the third time in four years, the Las Vegas Aces are headed to the @wnba Finals!"
Jordan Chiles wished Wilson best of luck as she shared the story on her Instagram profile. The gymnast wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,

"Ahhhhh twin I'm so proud of you let's bring another home!!!!! Onto finals!!! @aja22wilson"
Screengrab of Jordan Chiles' post on A'ja Wilson's team Las Vegas Aces reaching the WNBA finals [Image Source : Jordan Chiles' Instagram]
Screengrab of Jordan Chiles' post on A'ja Wilson's team Las Vegas Aces reaching the WNBA finals [Image Source : Jordan Chiles' Instagram]

The Las Vegas Aces will be competing against the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA finals. The finals will be held in a best of seven format from October 3 to October 17.

When Jordan Chiles talked about trusting her work ethic ahead of joining Dancing with the Stars

Jordan Chiles talks about trusting her work ethic ahead of joining DWTS Season 34 [Image Source : Getty]
Jordan Chiles talks about trusting her work ethic ahead of joining DWTS Season 34 [Image Source : Getty]

Jordan Chiles shared her thoughts about trusting her work ethic before joining the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars. In her conversation on the 'Good Morning America' show, the gymnast remarked,

"I don't know if my training for gymnastics is really going to help too much with the training of dancing but I definitely can say that, work ethic and the part that I feel confident, is there."

The gymnast further added how she aimed to incorporate her gymnastic tricks into her dance routines, as she said,

"What I'm very best known for is the flips so I'm just hoping, you know, just incorporating that as best as I can."

Jordan Chiles has teamed up with Ezra Sosa for the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars. After a wobbly start, the dancing duo eventually made it to the third round, with their scores improving with each round. Jordan Chiles aims to be the third American gymnast, after Laurie Hernandez and Shawn Mendes, to claim the mirrorball trophy, which is given to the winner of the Dancing with the Stars show.

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

