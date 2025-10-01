"Bring another one home" Jordan Chiles hypes up A'ja Wilson as Las Vegas Aces enter WNBA Finals

Amidst her appearance at the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars [Season 34], Olympic champion gymnast Jordan Chiles hyped up basketball sensation A'Ja Wilson ahead of the WNBA finals. Wilson represents the Las Vegas Aces as a center player. The Instagram page of Las Vegas Aces congratulated the players, including Wilson, for making it to the finals of WNBA for the third time in the last four years. The caption on the Instagram post of Las Vegas Aces' Instagram page read as, &quot;𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐃𝐃 ♠️ For the third time in four years, the Las Vegas Aces are headed to the @wnba Finals!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJordan Chiles wished Wilson best of luck as she shared the story on her Instagram profile. The gymnast wrote in the caption of her Instagram story, &quot;Ahhhhh twin I'm so proud of you let's bring another home!!!!! Onto finals!!! @aja22wilson&quot; Screengrab of Jordan Chiles' post on A'ja Wilson's team Las Vegas Aces reaching the WNBA finals [Image Source : Jordan Chiles' Instagram] The Las Vegas Aces will be competing against the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA finals. The finals will be held in a best of seven format from October 3 to October 17. When Jordan Chiles talked about trusting her work ethic ahead of joining Dancing with the Stars Jordan Chiles talks about trusting her work ethic ahead of joining DWTS Season 34 [Image Source : Getty] Jordan Chiles shared her thoughts about trusting her work ethic before joining the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars. In her conversation on the 'Good Morning America' show, the gymnast remarked, &quot;I don't know if my training for gymnastics is really going to help too much with the training of dancing but I definitely can say that, work ethic and the part that I feel confident, is there.&quot;The gymnast further added how she aimed to incorporate her gymnastic tricks into her dance routines, as she said, &quot;What I'm very best known for is the flips so I'm just hoping, you know, just incorporating that as best as I can.&quot;Jordan Chiles has teamed up with Ezra Sosa for the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars. After a wobbly start, the dancing duo eventually made it to the third round, with their scores improving with each round. Jordan Chiles aims to be the third American gymnast, after Laurie Hernandez and Shawn Mendes, to claim the mirrorball trophy, which is given to the winner of the Dancing with the Stars show.