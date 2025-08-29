Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya announces return to alma mater after NCAA career as she briefly steps into new role

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, recently shared some good news with her fans. The shot putter announced her return to her alma mater, Colorado State University, months after her collegiate career had ended.

However, there's a slight twist. She is not returning for another season as a collegiate athlete, but as a trainer this time. The former CSU athlete shared an update about this on her Instagram story.

Mya Lesnar shared a glimpse of the training camp on her Instagram story. She wrote in the caption:

"Enjoy sharing my knowledge to help the next generation"

In another story, the shot putter shared the updates related to the camp as she wrote in the caption:

"Mark your calendar! I will be helping the CSU Winter Throws Camp!! January 10th-11th. I will share the registration link soon!"

Screengrabs of Mya Lesnar's Instagram story [Image Source: Mya Lesnar's Instagram]

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, previously reacted to her boyfriend, Drew Moss, being included in the final 53-man roster for the upcoming NFL season. Moss represents the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL. Though the two have been dating for a long time, they made their relationship public only in July 2025.

Brock Lesnar's daughter talked about how the right coach and teammates helped her in her journey as an athlete

Mya Lesnar talks about the importance of the right coach and teammates [Image Source: Getty]

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, once spoke about the importance of the right coach and teammates in the journey as an athlete, and how it helped her make her own legacy as a collegiate athlete. In a conversation with the media around June 2025, the shot putter thanked CSU for prioritizing women athletes despite the budget constraints.

"We don’t have a ton of money, like an SEC school, a Big Ten school. I’m going into this thing ranked No. 1 and we don’t have all the resources," she said.

The shot putter added:

"You don’t need fancy things to throw. You need one old shot put and a great coach. None of us need fancy equipment to throw far. We just have a coach that’s all-in, that trusts us and teammates that trust us and we like to have fun and push each other.”

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, won the second NCAA title of her life when she won the women's shot put event at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships this year. The shot putter was last seen in action at the USATF Nationals, where she finished eighth overall with a throw of 18.51m.

