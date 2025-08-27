Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar reacts to boyfriend Drew Moss earning spot in final 53-man roster

Brock Lesnar's daughter and shot putter Mya Lesnar was on cloud nine when she came to know that her boyfriend, Drew Moss, had earned a spot in the final 53-man roster for the upcoming NFL season. Moss represents the San Francisco 49ers as a guard in the NFL.

Lesnar shared a post on her Instagram profile, where Moss' selection the squad for the NFL 2025-26 season was confirmed. The San Francisco 49ers previously won their last preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lesnar expressed her joy on her latest Instagram story. She wrote in the caption,

"So proud of you @drew.moss03"

Screengrab of Mya Lesnar's Instagram story [Image Source : Mya Lesnar's Instagram]

Mya Lesnar previously showed off her outfit when she turned up to cheer for her boyfriend Moss at the NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. In the video, her friends hilariously referred to Mya Lesnar 'throwing a fit', which transitioned to the shot putter making a catwalk in the video she shared on her Instagram profile.

Lesnar captioned the video on her Instagram profile as,

"Game day ❤️💛 Can’t wait to see you on the field @drew.moss03 !!"

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya has been in a relationship with Drew Moss for a long time, though it was only in July 2025 that the couple made their relationship public. Moss' team, i.e. San Francsico 49'ers will open their account against the Seattle Seahawks on September 8.

When Brock Lesnar's daughter talked about how her father inspired her towards success

Mya Lesnar talks about her father's role in her success [Image Source : Getty]

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, once opened up about her father's role in her success. In her conversation with the 'Big Throw Far' podcast, the shot putter talked about how her father inspired her to achieve great heights. In her words,

"It goes back to just the way I grew up, like, if we were going to do something, it was very clear from our parents that you better put, like, 110%. And also, it's kind of like that; it was a joke, but we're not going to bring you to something if you're not going to try your hardest. It doesn't matter what the outcome is; we were never in trouble if we didn't get first, right, like, that's not, that's ridiculous." [27:56 onwards]

Lesnar talked about maintaining consistency in her disciplined routine, Mya Lesnar added,

"But we weren't going to ever do something that we weren't going to put full effort into and full discipline, right, so I think at just such a young age, and I'd seen it from my dad, just, you know, I'd watch him work out, and I'd watch him do all these crazy things and just be so successful, but, like, also just so strong and so disciplined, and I wanted to be like that."

Mya ended her collegiate career on a sensational note by winning the NCAA Outdoor Championships this year. She had previously won the NCAA Indoor title for her team, the Colorado State Rams, in women's shotput last year.

