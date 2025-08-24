Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar shows off special outfit as she turns up to support for her boyfriend during NFL game

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya couldn't help but 'throw a fit' as she came out to cheer for her boyfriend Drew Moss. The shot putter showed off her special outfit in a video that she recently posted on her Instagram profile.The shot putter uploaded a video of herself going out for the NFL pre-season game with her friends. In the videos, the friends hilariously referred to Mya's absence due to her 'throwing a fit', which transitioned to Lesnar doing a catwalk in a sleeveless T shirt and jeans.Lesnar captioned the video on her Instagram profile as,&quot;Game day ❤️💛 Can’t wait to see you on the field @drew.moss03 !!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDrew Moss, who plays as a guard for the team of San Francisco 49'ers was competing in the final preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which was held at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The San Francisco 49'ers will play their inaugural game of the new season against the Seattle Seahawks on September 8.Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya made her relationship with Drew Moss official in July 2025. Mya Lesnar previously cheered for Drew Moss in a practice session ahead of the pre season games.When Brock Lesnar's daughter took her critics head onMya Lesnar at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic [Image Source: Getty]Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya previously talked about how she dealt with her critics. The shot putter flexed her back muscles in an Instagram video, which she captioned as,“Was made for lifting, not listening.”In another interview with the Colorado State Rams, the shot putter revealed how she aimed to follow her father's legacy as an outstanding collegiate athlete when she mentioned,“I don't think it's set in yet, but I am very very happy with the progress that I've made at CSU. Honestly I would not be where I am without Brian Bard. Obviously family and teammates but 100% this goes to my coach and a lot of ups and downs that we've had together and worked through together. We have the best relationship and I honestly owe him.”Mya Lesnar in fact outdid her father Brock Lesnar this year, when she won her second national championship at the NCAA Outdoor Track &amp; Field Championships. Lesnar had previously won the Indoor Championships in 2024 for the Colorado State Rams. The shot putter was last seen in action at the USATF Outdoor Nationals, where she finished eighth overall, marginally better than her performance at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic 2025.