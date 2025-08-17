Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya gushes over boyfriend Drew Moss as 49ers win pre-season game against Raiders

Brock Lesnar's daughter and shot putter Mya Lesnar recently reacted to her boyfriend Drew Moss' latest preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Moss represents the San Francisco 49ers as a guard in the NFL league.

Despite leading the game by 13-10 in the first half, the Raiders lost out to the 49ers, who bounced back in the second half, winning the game by 22-19 overall. This was a phenomenal comeback for Drew Moss' team, who had lost the previous game against the Denver Broncos by a huge margin of 9-30.

The San Francisco 49ers will now meet the Los Angeles Chargers in their next preseason game on August 24. Lesnar reacted to the win by uploading snippets of the match, as well as the pre-match huddle between the players of the San Francisco 49ers, on her Instagram profile.

The shot putter hilariously reacted to the team huddle with a few emojis in her first Instagram story, while in the other one, she reacted to the victory by captioning her story as

"And a @49ers win!"

Screengrab of Mya Lesnar's Instagram stories [Image Source : Mya Lesnar's Instagram]

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya went public with her relationship with Drew Moss a month ago. She even cheered for him during a couple of practice sessions a couple of weeks ago.

Brock Lesnar's daughter shares the experience of her first Diamond League meet

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic 2025 [Image Source: Getty]

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar previously shared her experience at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic. The event also serves as the Eugene leg of the Wanda Diamond League 2025.

Despite finishing 10th overall, the shot putter was far from disappointed. Lesnar wrote about her experience on her Instagram profile, as she mentioned.

"First Diamond League meet ✅ What an unforgettable experience! I have so much respect for the incredible women I had the honor of competing against—truly inspiring athletes. It wasn’t the performance I had hoped for, but I’m walking away motivated and more excited than ever for the work ahead. Back to training!!"

Mya Lesnar had thrown a personal best of 19.60m in May 2025, ahead of the NCAA Outdoor Championships. The shot putter also won the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships with a best attempt of 19.01m. Lesnar was last seen in action at the USATF Nationals, which were held at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from July 31 to August 3. Despite performing better than the Eugene Prefontaine Classic, Lesnar's best attempt of 18.51m only gave her the eighth position overall.

